Train Battery Market Gross Margin Analysis to 2027 – Key Companies Enersys, EXIDE INDUSTRIES, GS Yuasa International, HBL Power Systems, Hitachi, Northstar, Saft Batteries and SEC Battery

Train batteries are usually used for rolling stock or stationary applications. Rolling stocks are used to start locomotive engines, lighting purposes and stationary battery are used to keep emergency backup power for signal towers, railway crossings, and signaling systems. Rising demand for trains with electrification and low maintenance are boosting the train battery market.

Growth in population and urbanization fueling the demand for a high-speed train, which is driving the train battery market. Also, the rise in demand for energy efficient transport system, luxury, and comfort in the train is driving the train battery market. However, high capital investment and operation cost is hindering the market growth. On the other hand, adoption of a high-speed train in emerging nations, development of autonomous trains, and hybrid rail systems are creating opportunities for the train battery market.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH

2. Enersys

3. EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD

4. GS Yuasa International Ltd

5. HBL Power Systems Ltd

6. Hitachi, Ltd.

7. Northstar

8. Saft Batteries

9. SEC Battery

10. THE FURUKAWA BATTERY CO., LTD.

The global train battery market is segmented on the basis of battery type, battery technology, application, and train type. Based on battery type, the market is segmented lead-acid battery, nickel-cadmium, and lithium-ion. On the basis of the battery technology the market is segmented into gel tubular lead-acid battery, valve regulated lead-acid battery, sinter pne nickel-cadmium battery, pocket plate nickel-cadmium battery, and others. Based on application the market is segmented as starter battery and auxiliary battery. On the basis of train type the market is segmented as autonomous trains, hybrid locomotive, and fully battery-operated trains.

The Train Battery Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

