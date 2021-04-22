TRANSACTION MONITORING SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025
Global Transaction Monitoring Software Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Transaction Monitoring Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
A single platform to help organization monitor transactions, screen for suspicious financial activity, and support the Know Customer (KYC) and onboarding process.
In 2018, the global Transaction Monitoring Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Transaction Monitoring Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transaction Monitoring Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ACTICO GmbH
3I Infotech
ACI Worldwide
Aquilan Technologies
BAE Systems
EastNets
Fair Isaac
FIS
Fiserv
Infrasoft Technologies
NICE Actimize
Oracle
SAS Institute
Tata Consultancy Services
Temenos
Verafin
Wolters Kluwer
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
Hybrid
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Public Sector
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Transaction Monitoring Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Transaction Monitoring Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 Hybrid
1.4.4 On-premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Transaction Monitoring Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Telecom & IT
1.5.4 Public Sector
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size
2.2 Transaction Monitoring Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Transaction Monitoring Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Transaction Monitoring Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Transaction Monitoring Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Transaction Monitoring Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Transaction Monitoring Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Transaction Monitoring Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Transaction Monitoring Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Transaction Monitoring Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Transaction Monitoring Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Transaction Monitoring Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Transaction Monitoring Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Transaction Monitoring Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Transaction Monitoring Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Transaction Monitoring Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Transaction Monitoring Software Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ACTICO GmbH
12.1.1 ACTICO GmbH Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Transaction Monitoring Software Introduction
12.1.4 ACTICO GmbH Revenue in Transaction Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ACTICO GmbH Recent Development
12.2 3I Infotech
12.2.1 3I Infotech Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Transaction Monitoring Software Introduction
12.2.4 3I Infotech Revenue in Transaction Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 3I Infotech Recent Development
12.3 ACI Worldwide
12.3.1 ACI Worldwide Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Transaction Monitoring Software Introduction
12.3.4 ACI Worldwide Revenue in Transaction Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 ACI Worldwide Recent Development
12.4 Aquilan Technologies
12.4.1 Aquilan Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Transaction Monitoring Software Introduction
12.4.4 Aquilan Technologies Revenue in Transaction Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Aquilan Technologies Recent Development
12.5 BAE Systems
12.5.1 BAE Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Transaction Monitoring Software Introduction
12.5.4 BAE Systems Revenue in Transaction Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 BAE Systems Recent Development
12.6 EastNets
12.6.1 EastNets Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Transaction Monitoring Software Introduction
12.6.4 EastNets Revenue in Transaction Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 EastNets Recent Development
12.7 Fair Isaac
12.7.1 Fair Isaac Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Transaction Monitoring Software Introduction
12.7.4 Fair Isaac Revenue in Transaction Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Fair Isaac Recent Development
12.8 FIS
12.8.1 FIS Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Transaction Monitoring Software Introduction
12.8.4 FIS Revenue in Transaction Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 FIS Recent Development
12.9 Fiserv
12.9.1 Fiserv Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Transaction Monitoring Software Introduction
12.9.4 Fiserv Revenue in Transaction Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Fiserv Recent Development
12.10 Infrasoft Technologies
12.10.1 Infrasoft Technologies Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Transaction Monitoring Software Introduction
12.10.4 Infrasoft Technologies Revenue in Transaction Monitoring Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Infrasoft Technologies Recent Development
12.11 NICE Actimize
12.12 Oracle
12.13 SAS Institute
12.14 Tata Consultancy Services
12.15 Temenos
12.16 Verafin
12.17 Wolters Kluwer
Continued….
