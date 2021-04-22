Transportation Management Systems (TMS) 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 14.8% and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Transportation management solutions play a crucial role in handling transportation related activities, such as moving goods from the supplier to the place of production and then to the end user. There is a high demand for an efficient transportation management system to reduce the overall delivery time, owing to the increase in global trade activites. Enterprises look forward to a system that can handle all the inbound and outbound operations of supply chain management that involves transportation management, planning and decision making, transportation execution, transport follow-up, and measurement. Transportation done via roadways, railways, airways, and seaways or in a combination of one or more of these, has to be well planned, executed, and delivered.

In the past five years from 2012 to 2016, due to the intellectualization of transportation management systems, global TMS industry developed fast with near 13% growth rate. The major growth factors that drive the implementation of transportation management systems includes decreasing prices of RFID-based devices and sensors and the increased collaboration between hardware providers and content suppliers. North America is the leader in the adoption and implementation of transportation management systems followed by Europe. APAC and MEA are setting interactive technologies owing to the growing usage of cellular devices the internet.

The global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market is valued at 1830 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3640 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% between 2019 and 2024.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

JDA Software

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

SAP SE

BluJay

TMW Systems

Omnitracs

ORTEC

HighJump

MercuryGate

One Network Enterprises

Precision Software

CargoSmart

Next Generation Logistics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Railways

Roadways

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial

Retail

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

1.2 Classification of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) by Types

1.2.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Railways

1.2.4 Roadways

1.3 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Logistics & Transport

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Retail

1.4 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market by Regions

1.5 Global Market Size of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 JDA Software

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 JDA Software Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Oracle Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Oracle Corporation Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Manhattan Associates

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Manhattan Associates Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Descartes

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Descartes Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 SAP SE

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SAP SE Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 BluJay

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 BluJay Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 TMW Systems

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 TMW Systems Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Omnitracs

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Omnitracs Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..



