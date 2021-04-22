Turbine Gear Boxes 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Region & Segment Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Turbine gear boxes market kept growing in recent years. As many countries are promoting the wind energy construction, turbine gear boxes market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, in the past few years, there are only a few companies in the turbine gear boxes industry due to the technical barrier. Most of the manufacturers concentrate in US and EU. China is becoming the important market.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for turbine gear boxes is growing.

In 2015, the global production of the turbine gear boxes reaches over 66856 MW; the gross margin was around 24.77% during the last five years. We forecast that the global turbine gear boxes market will grow in a CAGR of 10.38% from 2016 to 2021.

At present, main manufacturers in the market are Siemens, China Transmission and ZF etc. The leading three companies occupy about 73% market share in 2015.

To grab more market, main companies have to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. Many companies are trying to break through the barriers and enter the industry. In the future, turbine gear boxes market will still be a market of high concentration in a short time.

In order to feed the changing technical requirements, turbine gear boxes manufacturers need to pay attention to the technical innovation. In future, integration will be the technology trends of turbine gear boxes.

The worldwide market for Turbine Gear Boxes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% over the next five years, will reach 9180 million US$ in 2024, from 5500 million US$ in 2019.

