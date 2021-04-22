Windows and Doors Market Competitive Analysis 2022 and Key Players – Andersen Corporation, Masco Corporation (Milgard Manufacturing Inc.), Marvin Windows & Doors, Pella Corporation, Atrium Corporation

The windows & doors market has witnessed notable growth in the past few years, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Various types of windows are available in the market that include awning, bay, bow, casement, single hung, double hung, garden, horizontal slider, radius, and specialty windows. Similarly, types of doors include hinged, sliding, bifold, multi-slide doors, and others.

Advancements by market players producing eco-friendly windows & doors, surge in residential & nonresidential construction, and increase in spending on home remodeling in developed economies, such as the U.S., have fostered the growth of the global windows & doors market. However, high price packages of ecofriendly products restrain the market growth. Rapid urbanization & industrialization and rise in disposable income in emerging markets are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

Leading players profiled in the report include:

Andersen Corporation, Masco Corporation (Milgard Manufacturing Inc.), Marvin Windows & Doors, Pella Corporation, Atrium Corporation, Schuco International KG, Jeld-Wen Inc., YKK Corporation, Lixil Group Corporation, and MI Windows and Doors LLC.

The market is segmented by product type, material type, mechanism, end user, and geography. Based on product type, it is bifurcated into windows and doors. Doors segment dominated the market in 2015, and is expected to continue this trend in the future. By material type, it is categorized into wood, metal, plastic, and glass. Wood held the largest market share in the door segment owing to the widespread usage of this material type in interior doors. Plastic is projected to witness the highest growth rates of 10.3% and 11% for windows and doors, respectively, during the forecast period. On the basis of mechanism, the market is classified into swinging, sliding, and others for windows; swinging, sliding, folding, revolving & others for doors. The sliding windows segment accounted for the largest market share of over 45% in 2015. According to end user, it is divided into residential and nonresidential users. Nonresidential segment held over two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9%.

BY MATERIAL TYPE:

Window

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Door

Wood

Metal

Plastic

BY END USER:

Residential

Nonresidential

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Middle East, and rest of LAMEA). Asia-Pacific held over half of the total market size in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

