Worldwide Medicated Feed Market Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis

Medicated feed is a mixture of animal feed and veterinary premixes, which are medicinal products containing one or more active substances. Animal feed containing drugs is manufactured and labeled in accordance with regulations set by regional authorities worldwide. Medicated feed in animal diet can be preventive or curative and helps in the treatment of farm animals in a stress-free and safe manner.

Based on type, the global medicated feed market has been segmented into antioxidants, probiotics, prebiotics, amino acids, and others. The amino acids segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2017 as amino acids in animal diet improve the efficiency of nutrient use and promote growth, development, reproduction, lactation, and well-being in animals. The probiotics segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period as probiotics in animals offer improvement in growth, reduction in mortality, and enhanced feed conversion efficiency.

The global medicated feed market has been segregated, by form, into mash, pellets, crumbled, and others. The mash segment is expected to dominate the global medicated feed market during the assessment period. Mash quality is assessed by the size and uniformity of its particles. Mashed feed in animal diets helps in better digestion. The crumbled segment is projected to record the highest CAGR since crumbled feed is convenient to consume for young animals such as calves and lambs.

The global market for medicated feed has also been classified, by livestock, as ruminants, swine, aquaculture, poultry, and others. The poultry segment is expected to generate the maximum revenue during the review period due to the high demand for poultry and increasing prevalence of coccidiosis disease affecting chicken and other fowl. The ruminant segment is expected to grow rapidly due to the rising population of ruminants such as cows, goats, and sheep. The increasing demand for quality dairy products is fueling the demand for medicated feed to enhance the productivity of animals and combat diseases.

Top Key Players Review:

Some of the key players in the Global Medicated Feed Market are

Alltech (US), Paul & Vincent (Ireland)

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (US),

Glanbia Ireland DAC (Ireland),

Lisavaird Co-op. (Ireland),

Biostadt India Ltd (India)

Cargill, Inc. (US),

Hubbard Feeds (US),

Aw Ennis (Ireland),

Fane Valley Ltd (UK),

Regional Analysis

The global medicated feed market has been segmented, by region, into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global medicated feed market owing to the increasing demand for healthy livestock in the region. Changes in dietary patterns have resulted in an increase in demand for meat in the region. The large-scale processing of meat products in the region is also expected to propel the demand for medicated food in Asia-Pacific.

The European medicated feed market is expected to grow rapidly due to increased awareness about the benefits of medicated feed in animal diets and measures to control livestock epidemic outbreaks. Moreover, high livestock population in countries such as Italy, Spain, and France are encouraging the growth of the medicated feed market in Europe.

Segmentation

Global Medicated Feed Market has been segmented based on type, form, livestock, and region.

Medicated Feed Market has been divided, by type, into antioxidants, probiotics, prebiotics, amino acids, and others.

By form, the Medicated Feed Market has been classified as mash, pellets, crumbled, and others.

Based on livestock, the Medicated Feed Market has been segregated into ruminants, swine, aquaculture, poultry, and others.