Aerospace Composite Market Strategic Analysis By Industry Experts General Electric, Hexcel Corporation, Materion Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd

Composites that are used in the aerospace industries are termed as aerospace composite. The composite materials are light in weight. The structural parts manufactured using composites tend to be light in weight and possess high strength. The light weight of composite structural aerospace parts helps in reducing the overall weight of the aircraft, thereby leading to a better weight ratio. Composites are used to make various parts in aircraft like engine blades, interiors, and nacelles. These composite materials are used to make commercial aircraft, business aircraft, general aircraft, military aircraft, helicopter, spacecraft, and others.

The properties offered by aerospace composites such as lightweight, temperature & chemical resistance, are the major factors anticipated to propel the growth of the aerospace composites industries. Moreover, the extended life design and low assembly cost further boost the aerospace composite market. However, the inflated price of the composites and long manufacturing time are the major factors restraining the growth of the market. Likewise, the growth in aviation industry may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

The global aerospace composite market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process, aircraft type and application. On the basis of fiber type the aerospace composite market is segmented into carbon fiber composites, ceramic fibre composites, glass fiber composites, other fibre composites. The global aerospace composite market on the basis of resin type the market is classified into epoxy, phenolic, polyester, polyimides, thermoplastics, ceramic and metal matrix, others. Likewise, by manufacturing process the global aerospace composite market bifurcated into AFP/ATL, layup, RTM/VARTM, filament winding, others. On the basis of aircraft type the global aerospace composite market is segmented into commercial aircraft, business aviation, civil helicopter, military aircraft and helicopter, others. On the basis of application the global aerospace composite market is segmented into interior and exterior.

