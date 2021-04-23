Agricultural Fumigants Market Forecast to 2027

This market research report provides a big picture on Agricultural Fumigants Market, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the Agricultural Fumigants Market hike in terms of revenue.

A fumigant is any volatile and poisonous substance used for killing insects, nematodes, and other plants or animals that may damage stored or cultivated agricultural produce, clothing, nursery stocks, and houses. Agricultural fumigants are used for crops such cereals, grains, pulses, oilseeds, fruits, and vegetables. Soil fumigants are spread or sprayed over the area to be cultivated for working into the soil to control weeds, nematodes, and other disease causing fungi. Compounds commonly used as fumigants include methyl bromide, phosphine, and metam sodium, among others. Agricultural fumigants are utilized before and after harvesting to protect the agricultural produce from pest, soil insects, nematodes, and rodents.

The Emerging/Prominent key players include in this research are:

ADAMA Ltd. AMVAC Chemical Corporation Arkema Group BASF SE Isagro SpA LANXESS AG Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. Solvay SA Syngenta AG UPL

The agricultural fumigants market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high usage of the product in cereal production and storage coupled with increased focus for reducing post-harvest losses. Advancements in storage technology and changing farming practices and an increasing insect population due to climate change further fuels the growth of the agricultural fumigants market. However, residue accumulation during fumigation and stringent government regulations are some factors hampering the growth of the agricultural fumigants market. Nonetheless, developing countries are expected to offer good growth opportunities for the agricultural fumigants market during the forecast period.

The global agricultural fumigants market is segmented on the basis of product type, crop type, pest control method, form, and application. By product type, the market segments are methyl bromide, phosphine, chloropicrin, metam sodium, 1, 3-dichloropropene, and others. Based on crop type, the market is segmented as fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, and oilseeds & pulses. The market by pest control method is segmented as vacuum chamber fumigation, tarpaulin fumigation, structural fumigation, non-tarp fumigation, and others. By form, the market is classified as solid, liquid, and gas. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as soil and warehouse.

The report analyzes factors affecting agricultural fumigants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the agricultural fumigants market in these regions.

