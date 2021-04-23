Antimicrobial Coating Market: Future Demand | Market Analysis and Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Antimicrobial Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 117 pages with more than one tables and figures in it.

Antimicrobial coatings are coatings that contain antimicrobial agents in them. Like other coatings, these coatings not only enhance appearance, durability, and corrosion resistance property but also protect the coated surface from harmful microbes that cause disease. The manufacture of these coatings involves the addition of biocides to the formulation. Various bacterial and fungal inhibitors, such as silver and copper are commonly used in their production. These coatings either inhibit the bacterial growth or kill the bacteria which come in contact with them.

Antibacterial coatings are overlay materials that restrict the growth of bacteria on the implants surface. Medical implants which are inserted internally have the potential to introduce bacterial infections; therefore, the need to replace the implants arises. Frequent replacement of implants would lead to excessive discomfort among patients; therefore, to prevent the bacterial infection, the medical implants are treated with antibacterial agents, which are biocompatible, bio-stable, and nontoxic.

Medical is the biggest end-use application of antimicrobial coatings. These are extensively used in the medical / healthcare industry for applications such as, catheters, medical devices, medical electronics, and trays among others. The demand for antimicrobial coatings is increasing due to the rising demand from North America and Europe, where governments are creating greater awareness about antimicrobial coatings in the medical / healthcare industries. Governments in all the countries are focusing on the requirement of decreasing hospital acquired infections, which is a major concern in recent years. Stringent regulations have been imposed by governmental agencies to reduce these infections, which require the use of antimicrobial coatings.

North America was the largest regional market for antimicrobial coatings followed by Europe. Owing to high living standards in U.S.A, antimicrobial coatings market has been witnessing strong growth over the past few years and trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.

Global Antimicrobial Coating market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Antimicrobial Coating.

A Global Antimicrobial Coating Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Antimicrobial Coating Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Axalta Coating Systems

AkzoNobel

BASF

PPG Industries

RPM International

Sherwin-Williams

Antimicrobial Coating Breakdown Data by Type

Silver

Copper

Antimicrobial Coating Breakdown Data by Application

Indoor Air Quality Systems

Mold Remediation

Medical

Food And Beverages

Textiles

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

