Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Growth Projection to 2024 | Microsoft, Meta, Vuzix, ODG, Epson, DAQRI, Samsung, Acer, Dell, Magic Leap

Global Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Augmented reality overlays virtual objects on the real-world environment. Mixed reality not just overlays but anchors virtual objects to the real world.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Augmented Reality (AR) is an interactive experience of a real-world environment whose elements are “augmented” by computer-generated perceptual information, sometimes across multiple sensory modalities, including visual, auditory, haptic, somatosensory, and olfactory.

With the advent of technological advancements in the field of audio-video technologies, augmented reality and mixed reality devices have significantly revolutionized the way several industries operate. With the help of enhanced visualization technologies, these devices have not only reduced the workload of industries but also enhanced the overall experience of the user. With the constantly evolving connected technologies such as 5G wireless broadband and Internet of Things (IoT), among others, these devices have the potential to disrupt a multibillion-dollar industry and can possibly be recognized as ground breaking as was the development of personal computers back in 1981.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Microsoft, Meta, Vuzix, ODG, Epson, DAQRI, Samsung, Acer, Dell, Magic Leap

This study considers the Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Head Mounted Displays

Head-Up Displays

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Education

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

