Automotive Parts Packaging Market Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027 – Key Players: CMTP Packaging, DS Smith, Encase, JIT Packaging, Nefab

The global automotive parts packaging market accounted to US$ 2.18 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3.12 Bn by 2027.

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region for the usage of automotive parts packaging. The major reason for this is the huge automotive hub in China. As China is the largest automotive hub in the world, highest market growth as well as market share is anticipated to be exhibited in this country. The new market initiatives and strategic partnerships are expected to continue during the forecast period, contributing to high growth of automotive parts packaging market in the region. Further, major IT hubs housed in the European continents, huge automotive industry in Germany spread across the European continent have contributed towards the growth of automotive parts packaging market in European region. Apart from APAC and Europe, North America remains the third largest geographic segment, which accounted for 19.0% of the total market share in 2018.

Worldwide Automotive Parts Packaging Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Parts Packaging industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Automotive Parts Packaging market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Automotive Parts Packaging market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Automotive Parts Packaging players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Company Profiles:

CMTP Packaging, DS Smith, Encase, JIT Packaging, Nefab, Pacific Packaging Products, Pratt Industries, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products

Strategic Insights

Merger and acquisition was observed as the most adopted strategy in global automotive parts packaging industry. Few of the recent mergers and acquisitions are listed below:

2019: Nefab Americas acquired Pacific Coast Packaging, a company which specializes in the design and manufacturing of custom wood, foam and corrugated packaging products. The acquisition is anticipated to serve to both strengthen company’s product offering as well as boost its presence in the Southern California market.

2018: Smurfit Kappa Group has significantly expanded its product range in France with the acquisition of Papcart, a specialist in offset printing and conversion of cardboard and corrugated board consumer packaging. The acquisition of Papcart enables Smurfit Kappa to extend its portfolio with a complete range for the luxury goods, wines & spirits, FMCG and bag-in-box markets.

2017: Sealed Air Corporation acquired Fagerdala Singapore Pte Ltd., a manufacturer and fabricator of polyethylene foam. Through this acquisition, Sealed Air Corp expanded its presence and manufacturing footprint in Asia and also expanded Fagerdala’s business beyond foam and initiated to offer its combined customer base a full portfolio of differentiated solutions, such as automated fulfillment systems and operational excellence consultative services.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Automotive Parts Packaging Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE PARTS PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Pallets

Crates

Cartons

Bags & Pouches

Trays

Others

By Packaging Type

Reusable

Disposable

By Component

Battery

Cooling Systems

Lighting Component

Engine Component

Electricals

Others

