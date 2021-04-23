Beauty And Personal Care Packaging Market Will Cross USD 9.45 Billion Mark By 2023

Summary

Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope, By Materials (Plastics, Glass, Metal and other), Product (Bottles, Cans, Tubes, Pouches, Others), Application (Skincare, Cosmetics, Fragrances, Hair care and others) and Region – Forecast To 2023

Beauty And Personal Care Packaging Market Synopsis

The global beauty and personal care packaging market estimated to grow at USD 9.45 billion in the consumer products market. The market has seen a growth of 4% and will grow over the forecasted period. Innovation in packagings such as vibrant shades and a wide range of shapes, sizes, and materials acting as a major driving factor for the growth of the market. Recent trend shows that companies spend more on packaging innovation rather than on production cost. High demand for packaging solutions and volatile raw material prices directly impact the packaging cost and profit margin of the vendors. Moreover, the packaging industry is fast changing coupling with consumer demand helps the vendors to become flexible with future requirements. Moreover, development of packaging styles and growth potential in emerging economies providing enormous opportunities for beauty and personal care products.

The global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging Market estimated to grow at USD 9.45 billion during forecast 2023 at 4 % CAGR.

Beauty and personal care packaging market are expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period due to the major driving factors such as demand for creative and innovative cosmetic packaging, demand for luxury and natural cosmetic products, and increased daily use of personal care products. Additionally, advancement in packaging technologies and availability of personal care products in innovative designs, such as pumps, sprays, sticks, pen type, and rollers balls also pushing the market towards growth.

Competitive Dashboard

Some of the key players in global beauty and personal care packaging market includes

Amcor Limited (Australia)

WestRock Company (U.S.)

Saint-Gobain S.A.(France)

Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Mondi Group (Austria)

Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)

Albéa Services S.A.S.(France)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

Ampac Holdings, LLC (U.S.)

AptarGroup (U.S.)

Ardagh Group (Luxembourg)

HCT Packaging Inc.( U.S. )

Market Research Analysis

The global Beauty And Personal Care Packaging Market is dynamic and expected to witness a high growth over the forecast period. Packaging is of key importance for cosmetic products and its changing trend over a period of time become more simple and natural. Beauty and personal care packaging have added importance as it is one of the factors influencing consumer buying decision for a cosmetic product.

The packaged products are designed to protect the goods from different types of damages such as atmospheric, magnetic, electrostatic, vibration or shock. The products include different types of boxes or storage container and others. The demand for packaged goods is increasing because they are widely used by online shopping industry. Furthermore, the e-commerce industry is fueling the demand for the packaged products. The growing trend of internet shopping worldwide signifies the need for protective packaging that can prevent the products from damaging while transporting or storing.

By 2023, the global beauty and personal care packaging industry are projected to grow by 15.5% due to the high demand for flexible packaging, bottles, spray cans, and others. Increasing prominence towards looks and appearance and usage of makeup on a regular basis are the some of the drivers helping the market growth.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the beauty and personal care packaging market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, the Asia Pacific region is considered to gain prominence with China generating the maximum revenues. The growth in disposable income and rapid economic growth is likely to create new growth opportunities for the beauty and personal care packaging market. With the transforming packaging sector, improved standard of living, and rapid growth in the cosmetic sector has amplified the demand for beauty and personal care packaging in this region. Moreover, R&D activities by the packaging manufacturers with rising focus on locations for the production and short distance supply is likely to reduce the cost, thereby impacting the market growth positively.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global beauty and personal care packaging market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Beauty and Personal Care Packaging market by its material, product, application, and region.

By Material

Plastics

Glass

Metal

other

By Product

Bottles

Cans

Tubes

Pouches

Others

By Application

Skin care

Cosmetics

Fragrances

Hair care

Others

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

