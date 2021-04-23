BOPP Films Market: Future Demand | Market Analysis and Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global BOPP Films Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 115 pages with more than one tables and figures in it.

Packaging, especially flexible packaging, is one of the most dynamic industries today owing to its extensive application in the food and beverages, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors. The rising demand for bi-axially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) in packaging, labeling, printing, and lamination can be primarily attributed to the booming growth in the aforementioned industries. Transparency Market Research predicts that the demand for BOPP will be in line with that of flexible packaging in the near future. It is also likely to be consistent with the growth of the food and beverages industry.

The demand for flexible packaging has been on the rise thanks to the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical, food and beverages, electronics, and personal care industries and this growth is sure to impact the demand for BOPP in the coming years. The BOPP market is also fueled by the low cost and recyclability of BOPP films.

The prices of BOPP are primarily dependent on the prices of polypropylene, which have a strong correlation with crude oil. As a result, any fluctuations in the prices of crude oil impact those of BOPP. This acts as a major impediment to the global BOPP market.

The Middle East and Africa and Latin America BOPP markets are projected to witness moderate to high growth by 2024, owing to the expansion of the food industry and the rising demand for packaged products. Countries within the GCC are expected to be key markets for BOPP in the Middle East; South Africa and Nigeria are likely to play a leading role in the BOPP market in Africa; Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Chile hold promising prospects for the BOPP market in Latin America.

Global BOPP Films market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for BOPP Films.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Formosa Plastics Group

Jindal Poly Films

Taghleef Industries

Treofan Group

Beijing Kangde Xin Composite Material

Cosmo Films

Flex Film

Futamura Chemical

Jiangsu Shenda Group

Viam Films

BOPP Films Breakdown Data by Type

Tenter Method

Bubble Method

BOPP Films Breakdown Data by Application

Food

Tapes

Tobacco

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global BOPP Films market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of BOPP Films market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global BOPP Films companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of BOPP Films submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BOPP Films :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of BOPP Films market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

