Broadcasting Equipment 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Broadcasting Equipment Market 2019

Broadcasting is the sharing of audio and video content to the widespread audience by means of any electronic mass communication medium. Broadcasting is generally related with radio and television though in practice radio and television transmission occurs with the help of wire as well as radio waves. The equipment such as public radio, commercial radio, television, closed-circuit TV, amateur radio and amateur television which is involved in the electronic mass communication medium is known as broadcasting equipment.

One of the key factors contributing to the market growth is the increasing the demand for HD programming and new ways to circulate the content such as internet protocol television (IPTV) and mobile TV are quickly developing and deploying. Moreover, the broadcasting equipment market has also been witnessing the rising inclination of the people towards multi-screen services. Enforcement of government regulations regarding digitalization is also expected to drive the market.

In addition with the huge growth in the number of smartphones and tablets, the growth opportunities of video services have increased considerably in recent years. This is due to the fact that in recent times, there is an increasing habit among the customer for viewing movie, shows and sports through their mobile phones without compromising about the quality of the services.

In 2018, the global Broadcasting Equipment Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Broadcasting Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Broadcasting Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alcatel-Lucent

ARRIS Enterprise

Brightcove

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Microsoft Corp

SeaChange International

ZTE Corp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dish Antennas

Amplifiers

Switches

Encoders

Video Servers

Transmitters

Modulators

Market segment by Application, split into

Radio

Television

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

