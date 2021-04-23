Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Development, Regional Data Analysis, Top Manufacturer, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview: –

Ceramic matrix composites (CMC) Market are ceramic matrix reinforced with short or continuous fibers or whiskers. CMC’s are reinforced with fibers to reduce brittleness and improve fracture toughness. These composites are suitable for application operating under high-temperature conditions owing to superior properties such as high stiffness, thermal stability, good insulation, and low thermal conductivity. The product finds application in various end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, electrical and electronics, and renewable energy among others.

Competitive Analysis: –

Some of the key players in the global ceramic matrix composites market are

3M (U.S.)

CeramTec (Germany)

applied thin films inc. (U.S.)

CoorsTek Inc. (U.S.)

KYOCERA Corporation (Japan)

GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.)

Lancer Systems (U.S.)

COI Ceramics, Inc. (U.S.)

SGL Carbon India Pvt Ltd (India)

Rolls-Royce plc (U.K).

Regional Analysis: –

Based on the region, the ceramic matrix composites market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America emerged as the largest market for ceramic matrix composites market in 2017 and is likely to witness a significant growth during the review period with burgeoning aerospace & defense industry. Surging demand for the lightweight aircrafts due to rising environmental issues is propelling the market growth.

Europe is the prominent region in the global ceramic matrix composites market with rising production of civil aircraft and helicopters, especially in the U.K, France, Italy, and Germany. Moreover, growing electrical and electronics industry with increasing demand for the wearable devices and electronic equipment in the pharmaceutical industry is driving the market growth.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region as a result of increased production of vehicles and aircrafts coupled with the easy and cheap availability of raw material and labors. Additionally, rising spending on the defense equipment by the government to strengthen the military power of the country is expected to augment the market growth.

Market Segmentation: –

The global ceramic matrix composites market is segmented by type, category, process, application, and region.

Based on the type, the market is segregated into oxide/oxide, carbon/silicon carbide, silicon carbide, carbon/carbon, silicon carbide/silicon carbide, and others.

Based on the category, the global market is segmented into short fibers, long (continuous) fibers, whiskers, and others.

Based on the process, the market is segmented into power dispersion, liquid precursors, and gaseous infiltration.

Based on the application, the market is segregated into aerospace, automotive, electronics, energy & power, industrial, and others.

Based on the region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

