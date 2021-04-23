Cloud Firewall Management 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Cloud Firewall Management Market 2019

This report focuses on the global Cloud Firewall Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Firewall Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Verizon Communications

AT&T

Symantec Corporation

Fortinet

Solutionary

Secureworks

Computer Sciences Corporations

Centurylink

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Managed Firewall

Managed Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

Unified Threat Management

Vulnerability Management

Compliance Management

Distributed Denial of Service

Managed Security Information And Event Management

Identity And Access Management

Antivirus/Antimalware

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods

Energy and Utilities

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Firewall Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Firewall Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Firewall Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Managed Firewall

1.4.3 Managed Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

1.4.4 Unified Threat Management

1.4.5 Vulnerability Management

1.4.6 Compliance Management

1.4.7 Distributed Denial Of Service

1.4.8 Managed Security Information And Event Management

1.4.9 Identity And Access Management

1.4.10 Antivirus/Antimalware

1.4.11 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Firewall Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

1.5.3 Government and Defense

1.5.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.5 Telecom and IT

1.5.6 Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods

1.5.7 Energy and Utilities

1.5.8 Education

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Firewall Management Market Size

2.2 Cloud Firewall Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Firewall Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Firewall Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Firewall Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Firewall Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Firewall Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Cloud Firewall Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cloud Firewall Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Firewall Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Firewall Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

12.1.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cloud Firewall Management Introduction

12.1.4 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Revenue in Cloud Firewall Management Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

12.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cloud Firewall Management Introduction

12.2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Revenue in Cloud Firewall Management Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Recent Development

12.3 Verizon Communications

12.3.1 Verizon Communications Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cloud Firewall Management Introduction

12.3.4 Verizon Communications Revenue in Cloud Firewall Management Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Verizon Communications Recent Development

12.4 AT&T

12.4.1 AT&T Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cloud Firewall Management Introduction

12.4.4 AT&T Revenue in Cloud Firewall Management Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.5 Symantec Corporation

12.5.1 Symantec Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cloud Firewall Management Introduction

12.5.4 Symantec Corporation Revenue in Cloud Firewall Management Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Fortinet

12.6.1 Fortinet Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cloud Firewall Management Introduction

12.6.4 Fortinet Revenue in Cloud Firewall Management Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Fortinet Recent Development

12.7 Solutionary

12.7.1 Solutionary Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cloud Firewall Management Introduction

12.7.4 Solutionary Revenue in Cloud Firewall Management Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Solutionary Recent Development

12.8 Secureworks

12.8.1 Secureworks Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cloud Firewall Management Introduction

12.8.4 Secureworks Revenue in Cloud Firewall Management Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Secureworks Recent Development

Continued…..

