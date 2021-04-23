Cloud Firewall Management 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Cloud Firewall Management Market 2019
This report focuses on the global Cloud Firewall Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Firewall Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Verizon Communications
AT&T
Symantec Corporation
Fortinet
Solutionary
Secureworks
Computer Sciences Corporations
Centurylink
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Managed Firewall
Managed Intrusion Detection/Prevention System
Unified Threat Management
Vulnerability Management
Compliance Management
Distributed Denial of Service
Managed Security Information And Event Management
Identity And Access Management
Antivirus/Antimalware
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)
Government and Defense
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Telecom and IT
Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods
Energy and Utilities
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Firewall Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Firewall Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Firewall Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Managed Firewall
1.4.3 Managed Intrusion Detection/Prevention System
1.4.4 Unified Threat Management
1.4.5 Vulnerability Management
1.4.6 Compliance Management
1.4.7 Distributed Denial Of Service
1.4.8 Managed Security Information And Event Management
1.4.9 Identity And Access Management
1.4.10 Antivirus/Antimalware
1.4.11 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Firewall Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)
1.5.3 Government and Defense
1.5.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.5 Telecom and IT
1.5.6 Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods
1.5.7 Energy and Utilities
1.5.8 Education
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Firewall Management Market Size
2.2 Cloud Firewall Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Firewall Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Firewall Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cloud Firewall Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cloud Firewall Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Firewall Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Cloud Firewall Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cloud Firewall Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cloud Firewall Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Firewall Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
12.1.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Firewall Management Introduction
12.1.4 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Revenue in Cloud Firewall Management Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
12.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Firewall Management Introduction
12.2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Revenue in Cloud Firewall Management Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Recent Development
12.3 Verizon Communications
12.3.1 Verizon Communications Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Firewall Management Introduction
12.3.4 Verizon Communications Revenue in Cloud Firewall Management Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Verizon Communications Recent Development
12.4 AT&T
12.4.1 AT&T Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Firewall Management Introduction
12.4.4 AT&T Revenue in Cloud Firewall Management Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.5 Symantec Corporation
12.5.1 Symantec Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Firewall Management Introduction
12.5.4 Symantec Corporation Revenue in Cloud Firewall Management Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Fortinet
12.6.1 Fortinet Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Firewall Management Introduction
12.6.4 Fortinet Revenue in Cloud Firewall Management Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Fortinet Recent Development
12.7 Solutionary
12.7.1 Solutionary Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Firewall Management Introduction
12.7.4 Solutionary Revenue in Cloud Firewall Management Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Solutionary Recent Development
12.8 Secureworks
12.8.1 Secureworks Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud Firewall Management Introduction
12.8.4 Secureworks Revenue in Cloud Firewall Management Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Secureworks Recent Development
