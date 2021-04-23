Cognitive Computing Market Strategic Analysis by Industry Experts – Saffron Technology, Cognitive Scale, Microsoft Corporation, Cold Light, Google, IBM, Palantir, Numenta, Vicarious, and Enterra Solutions

Cognitive Computing is defined as the technology based on the principle of artificial intelligence, signal processing, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) among others technology. It brings human like intelligence for a many business applications which will include big data. Cognitive Computing is a well-known technology basically specialized for processing and analyzing large and unstructured datasets. The major drivers of the cognitive computing market are the advancements in computing platforms like cloud, mobile, and big data analytics which will drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the market is increasing cost of installing cognitive computing systems and the government and compliance issues may hamper the cognitive computing market. However, the increasing big and complex datasets, rise in the adoption of cloud-based technology will create new opportunities in the market of cognitive computing in the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000727/

Key Players Influencing the Market

Saffron Technology

Cognitive Scale

Microsoft Corporation

Cold Light

Google

IBM

Palantir

Numenta

Vicarious

Enterra Solutions

The report aims to provide an overview of global cognitive computing market with detailed market segmentation by technology, deployment type, enterprise size, application, and geography. The global cognitive computing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cognitive Computing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Cognitive Computing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cognitive Computing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cognitive Computing market in these regions.

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000727/

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Cognitive Computing Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Cognitive Computing Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Cognitive Computing Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Cognitive Computing Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

533, 5th Floor, Amanora Chambers,

Amanora Township, East Block,

Kharadi Road, Hadapsar, Pune-411028

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]