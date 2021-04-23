Control Valve Market Industry Landscape And Acknowledgment with Major Players – Emerson Electric Co. , Flowserve , Metso , Pentair Plc, General Electric Company

Control valves are used to regulate process variables such as flow, temperature, pressure and fluid level in the process industries like oil & gas, water management, chemicals, power generation, automotive, mining, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages and many others. Control valves play an important role in increasing efficiency, safety and profitability of these process industries. Furthermore, the manufacturers of control valves are constantly engaging in research and development activities to design their products in accordance with the changing requirements in various industries.

The main drivers for the growth of control valves market are gradual increase in the need for automation in the process industry, the rising number of industrial infrastructure projects in developing countries and the ever increasing investment across all the process industries especially oil &gas industry. Additionally, the demand for control valves is expected to be high in the pharmaceutical industry. High energy demand integrated with growing population is one of the major factors driving the control valves market growth. Inefficient logistics and supply system across the world is one of the challenges for control valves market in the period 2014-2022.

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), Metso Corporation (Finland), Pentair Plc (UK), General Electric Company (U.S.), Samson AG (Germany), MIL Control Limited (India), Crane Fluid Inc (U.S.), IMI Plc (UK),Velan Inc. (Canada), Crane Co. (U.S.) and Flowserve corporation (U.S.).

The world control valves market has been segmented on the basis of product types, application and geography. Based on product type the market is segmented into pneumatic, hydraulic and electric control valve. In terms of application is the market can be bifurcated into electrical power, oil & gas, water &waste-water, pharmaceuticals, automotive, chemicals, mining, food & beverage and others. Based on geography, the world control valves market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (South America, Middle East and Africa).

World Pneumatic control valve market growth, 2014-2022 (%)

Top Factors:

Increasing investment in fluid handling technology

Increasing investment in fluid handling technology in oil & gas and pharmaceutical industries is driving the control valve market. Pharmaceutical industries seek to develop the sophisticated fluid handling system for improving in order to improve hygiene and also to speed up the process. Oil & gas industries are increasing their investment in the shale gas field as well as pipeline installations to ensure efficient fluid handling which in turn increases the demand for control valves. Thus, increasing investment in fluid handling system is positively impacting the control valve market in the forecast period, 2014-2022.

High energy demand

With surging population trend, the energy demand is growing substantially as well. Additional electrical power generation is demanded in the countries like China and India in the forecasted period, 2014-2022.

Developing economies

BRICs nations (Brazil, Russia, India and China) and Middle East are continuing to support the control valve market due to the high consumption from the growing middle class and the need for producing and saving energy to cope with rising energy demand and demand for supply of clean potable water. Future projects in these nations will be expected to bring solid returns

Rising demand for upgrading waste management facilities

Increasing demand for safe and efficient waste collection and waste disposal facilities will drive the control valve market in the upcoming years. Under the environment, health and safety guidelines, waste management projects in India such as closure and redevelopment of Andhra Pradesh dump at Kadapa and other important projects are getting upgraded. This in turn, impacts the control valve market.

Strict Environmental regulation

Regulations regarding environmental pollution are being subjected in the designing of control valves. These regulations regarding environmental pollution will be expected to become tougher in the upcoming years. This will in turn, impact the design and the sales of the control valves. The sales of those valves which promote environmentally sustainable practices across various industries will be boosted significantly in the future.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the world control valve market

Geographically, the control valve market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA

This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain has been taken into account to help in understanding the competitive environment across the geographies

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities

SWOT analysis highlights the internal environment of the leading companies for effective strategy formulation

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework

