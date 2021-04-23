Cyber security as a Service Market 2019 Global Top Players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth Analysis & Free Sample Report Forecast To 2025
Cyber security as a Service Market – 2019
Report Description:
In the current times when digitalization of operations and internal networks has become the prime agenda of enterprises across all industries globally, cyber security has become an important part in every industry due to complex network environments, advanced technology adoption, and growing IT infrastructure.
This report focuses on the global Cyber security as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cyber security as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Symantec
MCAFEE
Trend Micro
Cisco
Fortinet
Panda Security
Ciphercloud
Zscaler
Alert Logic
Radware
Armor
AT&T
BAE Systems
Capgemini
Choice CyberSecurity
Transputec
BlackStratus
FireEye
LookingGlass
Optiv
TCS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Enterprise Security
Endpoint Security
Cloud Security
Network Security
Application Security
Market segment by Application, split into
IT and Telecom
Retail
BFSI
Healthcare
Defense/Government
Automotive
Education
Oil and Gas
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cyber security as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Enterprise Security
1.4.3 Endpoint Security
1.4.4 Cloud Security
1.4.5 Network Security
1.4.6 Application Security
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cyber security as a Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 IT and Telecom
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 BFSI
1.5.5 Healthcare
1.5.6 Defense/Government
1.5.7 Automotive
1.5.8 Education
1.5.9 Oil and Gas
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cyber security as a Service Market Size
2.2 Cyber security as a Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cyber security as a Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cyber security as a Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cyber security as a Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cyber security as a Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cyber security as a Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Cyber security as a Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cyber security as a Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cyber security as a Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cyber security as a Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Symantec
12.1.1 Symantec Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cyber security as a Service Introduction
12.1.4 Symantec Revenue in Cyber security as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Symantec Recent Development
12.2 MCAFEE
12.2.1 MCAFEE Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cyber security as a Service Introduction
12.2.4 MCAFEE Revenue in Cyber security as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 MCAFEE Recent Development
12.3 Trend Micro
12.3.1 Trend Micro Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cyber security as a Service Introduction
12.3.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Cyber security as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Trend Micro Recent Development
12.4 Cisco
12.4.1 Cisco Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cyber security as a Service Introduction
12.4.4 Cisco Revenue in Cyber security as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.5 Fortinet
12.5.1 Fortinet Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cyber security as a Service Introduction
12.5.4 Fortinet Revenue in Cyber security as a Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Fortinet Recent Development
12.6 Panda Security
12.6.1 Panda Security Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cyber security as a Service Introduction
Continued …
