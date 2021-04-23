Digital Lending Platform Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018-2023 | Fiserv, Newgen Software, Ellie MAE, Nucleus Software, FIS Global, Pegasystems, Temenos, Intellect Design Arena, Sigma Infosolutions, Tavant Technologies

Global Digital Lending Platform Market Growth Status and Outlook 2018-2023

Digital lending is the use of online technology to originate and renew loans in order to deliver faster and more efficient decisions.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Lending Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Fiserv, Newgen Software, Ellie MAE, Nucleus Software, FIS Global, Pegasystems, Temenos, Intellect Design Arena, Sigma Infosolutions, Tavant Technologies, Docutech, Mambu, CU Direct, Sageworks, Roostify, Juristech, Decimal Technologies, HiEnd Systems, Rupeepower, Finastra, Argo, Symitar, TurnKey Lender, Finantix, Built Technologies

This study considers the Digital Lending Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Cloud

On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance

Credit Unions

Retail Banking

P2P Lenders

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Lending Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Digital Lending Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Lending Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Lending Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Lending Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2018-2023 Global Digital Lending Platform Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Digital Lending Platform by Players

4 Digital Lending Platform by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Digital Lending Platform Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Fiserv

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Digital Lending Platform Product Offered

11.1.3 Fiserv Digital Lending Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Fiserv News

11.2 Newgen Software

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Digital Lending Platform Product Offered

11.2.3 Newgen Software Digital Lending Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Newgen Software News

11.3 Ellie MAE

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Digital Lending Platform Product Offered

11.3.3 Ellie MAE Digital Lending Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Ellie MAE News

11.4 Nucleus Software

