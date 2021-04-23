Emollient Esters Market Projected to register CAGR 5.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027

The global emollient esters market is segmented by end user skin care, hair care, oral care and others. Among these segments skin care segment is expected to occupy top position in overall emollient esters market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising demand for natural skin care products have escalated new research opportunities for green emollients. Additionally, rising disposable income and awareness for personal grooming is anticipated to contribute significant growth of emollients in the coming years. Global emollient esters market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Additionally, the global emollient esters market is thriving on the back of increasing demand for hair-care and skin-care products on account of rising personal care industry is expected to showcase a steady growth of the market.

In the regional market, North America captured the largest market share in overall emollient esters market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Additionally, per capita spending of consumers in North America region for beauty and personal care products is high, especially for skin care and hair care raising the demand for emollient esters, which is expected to boost the market growth.

Advancement of Technology in Personal Care Product

Growing demand for multi-functional properties in personal care formulation aids in solving the complex problems during manufacturing of cosmetic product. The rising demand for skin and hair care products across the cosmetics and personal care industry verticals are the main drivers for the global emollient esters market. The growing economies such as BRIC’s, Middle East countries, growing ageing population are the key characterizes areas for the fast growth of personal care industries. The chemical manufacturers and suppliers are keeping pace with the increasing demand for emollient ingredients for hair, skin, oral care etc.

Rapid Urbanization

Rapid urbanization along with positive GDP figures of developed and developing nations such as U.S., China and others are projected to flourish the growth of emollient esters market in personal care products. In addition to this, favorable government initiatives and regulations regarding individual safety while using cosmetic products containing them is expected to fuel the growth of emollient esters market.

In contrast, strict regulations and compliance across the regions and countries, is expected to dampen the growth of emollient ester market to some extent since the chemical ingredients manufacturers/suppliers have to deliver accurate data and evidence from where the ingredients are sourced.

The report titled “Emollient Esters Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global emollient esters market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global emollient esters market which includes company profiling of Croda International Plc, RITA Corporation, Ashland Inc., Phoenix Chemical, Inc, Abitec Corporation, Yasho Industries Pvt., Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd, BASF Corporation, Stepan Company, Evonik Industries AG and other key players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global emollient esters market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

