Equipment Rental Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2021

Equipment rental is a service industry that provides machinery, tools, and equipment to end-users such as the construction, mining, power, and oil and gas industries on a rental basis. A rental agreement signed before the transaction specifies the rental amount, security deposit, delivery date, late return fees, duration of the rental period, and location. Renting equipment has several benefits such as it avoids the initial purchase cost and requires less maintenance and repair cost.

The analysts forecast the global equipment rental market to grow at a CAGR of 3.26% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global equipment rental market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Equipment Rental Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Atlas Copco

• Caterpillar

• Hertz Equipment Rental

• Sunbelt Rentals

• United Rentals

Other prominent vendors

• Aggreko

• AKTIO Corporation

• Ashtead Group

• BlueLine Rental

• Cramo

• Deere & Company

• Fabick CAT

• Herc Rentals

• Kanamoto

• Loxam

• Maxim Crane Works

• Mustang CAT

• NISHIO RENT ALL

• NIKKEN CORPORATION (Mitsubishi Corporation)

• Sims Crane & Equipment

• Stephensons Rental Services

• Sunstate Equipment Company

• Titan Machinery

Market driver

• Advantages of renting equipment for short-term projects

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Environmental impact due to end-user industries

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Rental equipment monitoring

Market trend

• Rental equipment monitoring

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Global equipment rental market by end-user

• Global equipment rental market by end-user 2021

• Global equipment rental market by end-user 2016-2021

• Global equipment rental market by oil and gas industry

• Global equipment rental market by construction industry

• Global equipment rental market by mining industry

• Global equipment rental market by power industry

• Global equipment rental market by others

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size & forecast

• APAC – market size & forecast

• EMEA – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Rental equipment monitoring

• Deep-sea mining

• Impact of Industry 4.0 on construction and oil and gas industry

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive landscape

• Other prominent vendors

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Atlas Copco

• Caterpillar

• Hertz Equipment Rental

• Sunbelt Rentals

• United Rentals

..…..Continued

