Ethylene Dichloride Market 2019–Industry Application, Trends, Outlook, Growth Factors, Key Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast 2023

Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Report 2019 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Ethylene Dichloride industry. The report provides a basic overview of the market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; The Ethylene Dichloride industry analysis is provided for the international markets including product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Ethylene Dichloride Synopsis :

Ethylene dichloride, also known as 1, 2-dichloroethane, is a chlorinated hydrocarbon. It is a colorless, clear liquid with sweet odor. It is majorly used as a chemical intermediate in the manufacturing of vinyl chloride monomer, which is further used in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The remainder material is used in the production of ethylene amines and other specialty chlorinated compounds. It does not accumulate in the aquatic food chain and is non-toxic to fish and aquatic organisms.

As per our analysis, some of the important market factors and trends identified in the global ethylene dichloride market include rapid urbanization, increasing per capita disposable income, and continuous growth of automotive sector. Furthermore, rising number of working professional coupled with the growing use of rigid & flexible packaging is expected to propel the growth of the market over the assessment period 2017-2023.

Ethylene Dichloride Market Key Players:

Olin Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Axiall Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

PPG Industries

The Dow Chemical Company

PT Asahimas Chemical

Horizon Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Limited

Ethylene Dichloride Market Competitive Analysis:

The Ethylene dichloride market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in the market. These key players compete with each other’s on the basis of price, quality, technology and innovation. Ethylene dichloride market is set to grow at a higher CAGR which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting in to strong competition in the future. Manufacturers operating in the ethylene dichloride market are striving their best to respond to the growing demand for lightweight materials from automotive, construction, and other sectors attributed to an increase in research & development activities. They ensure to deliver the best quality products based on innovative technologies, solutions, and best practices.

Moreover, continuous growth in the automotive sector combined with the rising consumer awareness regarding the maintenance aspect of vehicles is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the assessment period. Additionally, increasing demand for lightweight passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles have boosted the global automotive production, which is likely to raise the ethylene dichloride based products during the forecast period

Ethylene Dichloride Market Segmentation:

The global ethylene dichloride market is segmented on the basis of application, end use industry, and region. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene amines, and others. Among these, the vinyl chloride monomer holds the largest share on account of wide use in various application. Vinyl chloride is used to manufacture PVC, which has end use in window, fittings, fencing, pipe, roof tiles, and automobile parts.

Thus, the vinyl chloride segment is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into construction, automotive, packaging, furniture, medical, and others. Among the end use industry, the construction segment is predicted to hold the largest share and is expected to retain its dominance during the assessment period. The factor attributed to the construction segment growth are increasing infrastructure development and rising investment for residential & commercial buildings. Automotive segment is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR on account of rising disposable income of consumer as well as increasing demand for personal vehicles.

Ethylene Dichloride Market Regional Analysis:

Global Ethylene Dichloride Market consists of five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period owing to expanding construction as well as automotive sector. The demand for Ethylene Dichloride is predicted to surge in various countries of Asia Pacific such as Bangladesh, China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, and Japan on account of increasing middle class population along with the continuous growth of new purchase passenger cars and heavy duty vehicles.

Additionally, rising number of light weight and heavy duty commercial vehicles on road, have significantly contributed to the Ethylene Dichloride Market. Furthermore, advancing technology and its high adoption rate is expected to propel the growth of the market during the assessment period 2017-2023. Some other prominent factors attributed to the market growth in Asia Pacific are availability of inexpensive labor and raw material, low set up manufacturing cost, and moderately strict regulatory framework

North America is predicted to witness a moderate growth due to high consumption potential, rising production capacities, and increasing economic growth rate. In North America, countries such as the U.S. and Canada are among the major contributors to the regional growth of Ethylene Dichloride Market and are estimated to see a significant demand for Ethylene Dichloride during the assessment period 2017-2023. The U.S accounts for the largest market share and is followed by Canada in terms of value and is expected to grow with the steady CAGR on account of continuous growth in packaging and pharmaceutical sector. The Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness a significant growth over the forecast period due to tremendous growth in building & construction activities.

