External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 24.03% and Forecast to 2022
External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market 2018
In external controller-based (ECB) data storage, the disk technology is typically housed in high-availability enclosures, outside a host-based server. The other major type of data storage is host-based storage, also known as direct-attached storage (DAS); this can be further divided into internal and external storage. Storage is one of the most important aspects of a data center. It is used for storing the data for end-users. It consists of network-attached storage (NAS), storage area network (SAN), and others.
The analysts forecast the global external controller-based (ECB) disk storage market to grow at a CAGR of 24.03% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global external controller-based (ECB) disk storage market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through external controllers FC and iSCSI.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Dell
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise
• Hitachi Data Systems (HDS)
• IBM
• NetApp
Market driver
• Increase in adoption of cloud-based storage
Market challenge
• High implementation costs
Market trend
• Evolution of FC-based storage networking
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
