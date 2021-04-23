External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 24.03% and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market 2018

In external controller-based (ECB) data storage, the disk technology is typically housed in high-availability enclosures, outside a host-based server. The other major type of data storage is host-based storage, also known as direct-attached storage (DAS); this can be further divided into internal and external storage. Storage is one of the most important aspects of a data center. It is used for storing the data for end-users. It consists of network-attached storage (NAS), storage area network (SAN), and others.

The analysts forecast the global external controller-based (ECB) disk storage market to grow at a CAGR of 24.03% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global external controller-based (ECB) disk storage market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through external controllers FC and iSCSI.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global External Controller-based (ECB) Disk Storage Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Dell

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Hitachi Data Systems (HDS)

• IBM

• NetApp

Market driver

• Increase in adoption of cloud-based storage

Market challenge

• High implementation costs

Market trend

• Evolution of FC-based storage networking

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

• Market overview

• FC

• iSCSI

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market segmentation by region

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Evolution of FC-based storage networking

• Growing adoption of unified storage systems

• Demand for hybrid arrays

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Dell

• Hewlett Packard Enterprises

• Hitachi Data Systems (HDS)

• IBM

• NetApp

..…..Continued

