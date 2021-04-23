Forging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022
Forging Market 2018
The Forging industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Forging market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 10.17% from 430 million $ in 2014 to 575 million $ in 2017, The analysts believe that in the next few years, Forging market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Forging will reach 870 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
Precision Castparts Corp
Arconic
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
KOBELCO
Thyssenkrupp
Aichi Steel
Eramet Group
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings
Bharat Forge Limited
Avic Heavy Machinery
VSMPO-AVISMA
Allegheny Technologies
WanXiang
FAW
VDM Metals
Mahindra Forgings Europe
JSW
CITIC Heavy Industries
Scot Forge
Farinia Group
Longcheng Forging
KITZ Corporation
Tongyu Heavy Industry
Sinotruck
Dongfeng Forging
Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging
China National Erzhong Group
China First Heavy Industries
Sypris Solutions
Ashok Leyland Limited
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
Product Type Segmentation (Closed Die Forgings, Open Die Forgings, Rolled Rings Forgings, , )
Industry Segmentation (Automotive, Aerospace, Agricultural, General Industrial, )
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Section 1 Forging Product Definition
Section 2 Global Forging Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
2.1 Global Manufacturer Forging Shipments
2.2 Global Manufacturer Forging Business Revenue
2.3 Global Forging Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer Forging Business Introduction
3.1 Precision Castparts Corp Forging Business Introduction
3.1.1 Precision Castparts Corp Forging Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017
3.1.2 Precision Castparts Corp Forging Business Distribution by Region
3.1.3 Precision Castparts Corp Interview Record
3.1.4 Precision Castparts Corp Forging Business Profile
3.1.5 Precision Castparts Corp Forging Product Specification
3.2 Arconic Forging Business Introduction
3.2.1 Arconic Forging Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017
3.2.2 Arconic Forging Business Distribution by Region
3.2.3 Interview Record
3.2.4 Arconic Forging Business Overview
3.2.5 Arconic Forging Product Specification
3.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Forging Business Introduction
3.3.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Forging Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017
3.3.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Forging Business Distribution by Region
3.3.3 Interview Record
3.3.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Forging Business Overview
3.3.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Forging Product Specification
3.4 KOBELCO Forging Business Introduction
3.5 Thyssenkrupp Forging Business Introduction
3.6 Aichi Steel Forging Business Introduction
…
Section 4 Global Forging Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Forging Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
5.1 Global Forging Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Market Size 2014-2017
5.2 Different Forging Product Type Price 2014-2017
5.3 Global Forging Market Segmentation (Product Type Level) Analysis
Section 6 Global Forging Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
6.1 Global Forging Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Market Size 2014-2017
6.2 Different Industry Price 2014-2017
6.3 Global Forging Market Segmentation (Industry Level) Analysis
Section 7 Global Forging Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
7.1 Global Forging Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Sales Volume and Share 2014-2017
7.2 Global Forging Market Segmentation (Channel Level) Analysis
Section 8 Forging Market Forecast 2018-2022
8.1 Forging Segmentation Market Forecast (Region Level)
8.2 Forging Segmentation Market Forecast (Product Type Level)
8.3 Forging Segmentation Market Forecast (Industry Level)
8.4 Forging Segmentation Market Forecast (Channel Level)
Section 9 Forging Segmentation Product Type
9.1 Closed Die Forgings Product Introduction
9.2 Open Die Forgings Product Introduction
9.3 Rolled Rings Forgings Product Introduction
Section 10 Forging Segmentation Industry
10.1 Automotive Clients
10.2 Aerospace Clients
10.3 Agricultural Clients
10.4 General Industrial Clients
..…..Continued
