Frozen Fish and Seafood Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Frozen Fish and Seafood Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Frozen Fish and Seafood Market 2018

Frozen fish and seafood are packaged food items that are prepared by freezing the foods to preserve them from the time of their preparation to consumption. With hectic schedules of consumers and subsequent demand for quick meal options, the popularity of convenience food products is increasing. A growing working women population base, improving living standards, and the growth of urban settlements are also adding to the popularity of convenience food products, and is subsequently helping in the growth of the global frozen fish and seafood market.

The analysts forecast the global frozen fish and seafood market to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global frozen fish and seafood market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of frozen fish and seafood to customers as well as to foodservice customers through various retail outlets.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Frozen Fish and Seafood Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AquaChile

• Clearwater

• High Liner Foods

• Nomad Foods Europe

Other prominent vendors

• Austevoll Seafood

• Hansung Enterprise

• Lerøy

• Lyons Seafoods

• Marine Harvest

• SURAPON FOODS

• Tassal

• Tri Marine

Market driver

• Growing desire for convenience

Market driver

• Growing desire for convenience

Market challenge

• No proven validation of nutritional value

Market challenge

• No proven validation of nutritional value

Market trend

• Innovation in packaging and preparation

Market trend

• Innovation in packaging and preparation

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Global frozen fish and seafood market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Global frozen fish and seafood market by distribution channels

• Frozen fish and seafood market by distribution channels in EMEA

• Frozen fish and seafood market by distribution channels in APAC

• Frozen fish and seafood market by distribution channels in the Americas

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global frozen fish and seafood market by geography

• Frozen fish and seafood market in EMEA

• Frozen fish and seafood market in APAC

• Frozen fish and seafood market in the Americas

PART 08: Key leading countries

• China

• US

• Japan

• France

• Germany

• Spain

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Innovation in packaging and preparation

• Growing demand for organic frozen fish in Europe

• Growing demand for traditional foods — sushi and sashimi

PART 12: Competitor analysis

• Competitive scenario

• Competitive positioning assessment

• Market positioning matrix based on product portfolio and brand presence for key market players

• AquaChile

• Clearwater

• High Liner Foods

• Nomad Foods Europe

• Other prominent market players

..…..Continued

