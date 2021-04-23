Fuel Gas Treatment System Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – FLSmidth, General Electric, Marsulex Environmental Technologies, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Thermax Limited

Flue gas is a kind of gas which is present in the atmosphere and passed through a flue. A flue is a pipe used for conveying exhaust gases ejected via a fireplace, oven, furnace, boiler or steam generator. Flue gas is emitted when coal, oil, natural gas, wood or any other fuel is ignited in any industrial furnace, steam generating boiler or large combustion devices. Flue gas usually constitutes carbon dioxide, water vapor, nitrogen, oxygen along with pollutants like particulate matter, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur oxides. Flue gas treatment systems are some tools and technologies bundled together to eliminate hazardous gas elements like nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide emitted from industries. These systems use devices such as electrostatic precipitators and scrubbers, which are at least 90% successful in removing the environmentally unfriendly pollutants.

The global flue gas treatment system market is segmented on the basis of pollution control sytsem, business type, end use industry and geography. On the basis of pollution control system the market classify into fuel gas desulfurization system, DeNOX system, particulate control system, mercury control system and others. The market on the basis of business type is broken into system, service and others. On the basis of end use industry the market is bifurcated into power, iron & steel, cement, chemical & petroleum, non ferrous metal and others.

Growing concern for healthy and safe workers has elevated the growth of the flue gas treatment system market. Rise in the number of patients suffering from air borne diseases is another factor boosting the development of the market. However, the ownership cost of tools employed in these industrial flue gas treatment system is very high which curbs the growth of the market to a greater extent. Increase in the demand for these systems, especially from metal- forging industries due to the existence of hazardous compounds like sulfur in the smoke emitted from them is a factor responsible for the growth of the market. Along with this, global development of the infrastructure and construction industry is expected to fuel the growth of the flue gas treatment system market in the years to come.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Fuel Gas Treatment System market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Fuel Gas Treatment System market growth during the forecast period. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Fuel Gas Treatment System market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Fuel Gas Treatment System market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Fuel Gas Treatment System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

