Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2025

Geosynthetic clay liners (GCLs) are factory manufactured hydraulic barriers consisting of a layer of bentonite or other very low-permeability material supported by geotextiles and/or geomembranes, mechanically held together by needling, stitching, or chemical adhesives. Due to environmental laws, any seepage from landfills must be collected and properly disposed off, otherwise contamination of the surrounding ground water could cause major environmental and/or ecological problems. The lower the hydraulic conductivity the more effective the GCL will be at retaining seepage inside of the landfill. Bentonite composed predominantly (>70%) of montmorillonite or other expansive clays, are preferred and most commonly used in GCLs. A general GCL construction would consist of two layers of geosynthetics stitched together enclosing a layer of natural or processed sodium bentonite. Typically, woven and/or non-woven textile geosynthetics are used, however polyethylene or geomembrane layers or geogrid geotextiles materials have also been incorporated into the design or in place of a textile layer to increase strength. GCLs are produced by several large companies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The United States Environmental Protection Agency currently regulates landfill construction and design in the US through several legislations.

First of all, the increasing demand for Geosynthetic Clay Liner is expected to drive the market growth. This is because of the development of Containment and Wastewater Treatment, Landfill and Roadways and Civil Construction. Geosynthetic clay liners are fabric-like materials utilized as linings to prevent seepage out of landfills. They act as a hydraulic barrier and incorporate two textile layers interconnected by bentonite clay, which is known to have low hydraulic conductivity. Second, increasing expenditure for infrastructure development in China, India, and Middle East countries in light of regulatory initiatives to enhance domestic output is expected to play an important role in amplifying market demand.

Global Geosynthetic Clay Liner market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Geosynthetic Clay Liner.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Eurobent

Agru America

NAUE GmbH

ECT Manufacturing

National Well Supplies Company

Global Synthetics

Shandong Taian Sanyou Building Materialco

GSE

Geosynthetic Clay Liner Breakdown Data by Type

Bentonite Swell Index1

Bentonite Fluid Loss

Bentonite Mass/Area2

GCL Grab Strength3

GCL Peel Strength3

GCL Index Flux4

GCL Hydraulic Conductivity4

GCL Hydrated Internal Shear Strength5

Geosynthetic Clay Liner Breakdown Data by Application

Containment and Wastewater Treatment

Landfill

Roadways and Civil Construction

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

