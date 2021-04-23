Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Research, Outlook, Future Growth & Forecast till 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, and CPU), Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, and Others), Technology (System-on-Chip, System-in-Package, Multi-Chip Module, and Others), and Application (Predictive Maintenance, Image Recognition, Contract Analytics, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Artificial Intelligence Chip Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Artificial intelligence eliminates or minimizes the risk to human life in many applications. Majority of the major players in the IT industry are competing to develop artificial intelligence (AI) chips and applications. As the amount of data is increasing, the need for more efficient systems to solve mathematical and computational problems becomes crucial. Further, the emergence of quantum computing and increase in implementation of AI chips in robotics drive the market growth to a considerable extent. The emergence of autonomous robotics robots that develop and control themselves autonomously presents a promising picture of the AI chip market.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3955

Lack of skilled workforce is one of the major restraints in the AI chip market. Most of the tasks such as testing, bug fixing, cloud implementation, and others are taken over by AI chips; however, the delivery of such tasks lack essential skillsets.

The artificial intelligence chip market is segmented based on chip type, industry vertical, technology, application, and region. Based on technology, the market is categorized into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, and CPU. The industry verticals considered in the study include media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others. System-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others are the technologies considered. The applications analyzed in the study are predictive maintenance, image recognition, contract analytics, and others. Geographically, the market is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report include AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Graphcore, Qualcomm, Adapteva, UC-Davis, Mythic, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global artificial intelligence chip market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY CHIP TYPE

– GPU

– ASIC

– FPGA

– CPU

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Media & Advertising

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Automotive & Transportation

– Others

BY TECHNOLOGY

– System-on-chip

– System-in-package

– Multi-chip module

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– Predictive maintenance

– Image recognition

– Contract analytics

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/artificial-intelligence-chip-market-amr-1

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top impacting factors

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing demand for smart homes & smart cities

3.5.1.2. Increasing investments in AI startups

3.5.1.3. Emergence of quantum computing

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of skilled workforce

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increased adoption in developing regions

3.5.3.2. Developing smarter robots

CHAPTER 4 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIP MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. GPU

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. ASIC

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. FPGA

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. CPU

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIP MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. MEDIA & ADVERTISING

5.2.1. Key market trends, key growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. BFSI

5.3.1. Key market trends, key growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. IT & TELECOM

5.4.1. Key market trends, key growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.5. RETAIL

5.5.1. Key market trends, key growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.6. HEALTHCARE

5.6.1. Key market trends, key growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.7. AUTOMOTIVE & TRANSPORTATION

5.7.1. Key market trends, key growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast

5.8. OTHERS

5.8.1. Key market trends, key growth factors, and opportunities

5.8.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHIP MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends, key growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.5. U.S.

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.6. Canada

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.7. Mexico

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends, key growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.5. UK

6.3.6. Market size and forecast

6.3.7. Germany

6.3.8. Market size and forecast

6.3.9. France

6.3.10. Market size and forecast

6.3.11. Russia

6.3.12. Market size and forecast

6.3.13. Rest of Europe

6.3.14. Market size and forecast

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends, key growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4.5. China

6.4.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.6. Japan

6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.7. India

6.4.7.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.8. Australia

6.4.8.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.9.1. Market size and forecast

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, key growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.5. Latin America

6.5.5.1. Market size and forecast

6.5.6. Middle East

6.5.6.1. Market size and forecast

6.5.7. Africa

6.5.7.1. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3955

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com