Global Confectioneries/Sweets Market 2019 Industry Growth with CAGR in Forecast to 2025

Confectionery market is segmented on the basis of type and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into sugar, chocolate, fine bakery wares, and others. In terms of sugar confectionery, the market is divided into hard-boiled sweets, caramel and toffees, gums and jellies, medicated confectionery, mints, and others. Chocolate confectionery is subsegmented into white, milk, and dark chocolate. Geographically,

Wide range of confectionery products are vended through various retail channels such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discounters, forecourt retailers, and grocery stores. These stores act as global marketing tool, which assists in building an impressive premium image and increase brand exposure of wide variety of confectionery products.

Primary raw materials utilized in confectionery production are cocoa and sugar. Cocoa prices are volatile and can be influenced by a series of factors, including extreme weather, political instability, and pests and disease. In addition, rise in supply demand gap in chocolate industry has accelerated the prices of cocoa beans. Sugar prices increased due to less production and more demand.

This report studies the global market size of Confectioneries/Sweets in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Confectioneries/Sweets in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Confectioneries/Sweets market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Confectioneries/Sweets market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Delfi Limited (Singapore)

Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Ferrero SpA (Italy)

Lindt and SprÃ¼ngli AG (Switzerland)

Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Mars, Incorporated (U.S.)

Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.)

NestlÃ© S.A. (Switzerland)

The Hershey Company (U.S.)

Wrigley Jr. Company (U.S.)

Market size by Product

Sugar

Chocolate

Fine bakery wares

Others

Market size by End User

Adult

Child

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Market Size

2.1.1 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Confectioneries/Sweets Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Confectioneries/Sweets Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Confectioneries/Sweets Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Confectioneries/Sweets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Confectioneries/Sweets Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Confectioneries/Sweets Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Confectioneries/Sweets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Confectioneries/Sweets Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Confectioneries/Sweets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Confectioneries/Sweets Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Confectioneries/Sweets Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Confectioneries/Sweets Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Sales by Product

4.2 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Revenue by Product

4.3 Confectioneries/Sweets Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Confectioneries/Sweets Breakdown Data by End User

