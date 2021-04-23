Global Data Center Chip Market Expected to Reach $20,726.84 million by 2026 Grow at a CAGR of 11.6% | Broadcom, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Huawei Technologies, Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation

Global Data Center Chip Market is accounted for $7,718.90 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $20,726.84 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.6%. Some of the factors driving the market growth are cloud computing and advancements in chip technology. However, high data center operations delay market expansion. Furthermore, the increase in smart computing devices is expected to present massive opportunities for the market in the coming years.

A data center is a premise of networked computers and storage that organizations from various fields use to systematize, process, store, and distribute massive amounts of data. The data center chip is normally found in the server area within a data center and is one of the fundamental requirements in the location.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012569686/sample

Based on the chip type, the graphics processing unit (GPU) segment is to maintain the leading position in the data center chip market. This is due to its growth in similar processing ability and adds to in acceptance in applications such as artificial intelligence for large scale data computations. By geography, North America region accounts nearly two-fifths of the total market share and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in technological advancements, innovations, and investments in data centers.

Some of the key players in the Data Center Chip market include Broadcom, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Arm Limited (SoftBank Group Corp.), Xilinx, Inc., and Global Foundries.

Data Center Sizes Covered:

– Large Size

– Small & Medium Size

Chip Types Covered:

– Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)

– Central Processing Unit (CPU)

– Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

– Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

– Other Chip Types

End Users Covered:

– Manufacturing

– IT & Telecom

– Transportation

– Government

– Energy & Utilities

– Retail

– Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

– Other End Users

Make an Inquiry https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012569686/buying

Table of Contents



1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Data Center Chip Market, By Data Center Size

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Large Size

5.3 Small & Medium Size

6 Global Data Center Chip Market, By Chip Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)

6.3 Central Processing Unit (CPU)

6.4 Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

6.5 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

6.6 Other Chip Types

7 Global Data Center Chip Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Manufacturing

7.3 IT & Telecom

7.4 Transportation

7.5 Government

7.6 Energy & Utilities

7.7 Retail

7.8 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

7.9 Other End Users

8 Global Data Center Chip Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

For More Information about This Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/reports/data-center-chip-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.