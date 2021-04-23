Global Drill Pipe Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Drill Pipe Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Largest application for the drill pipe market is onshore primarily due to the large number of EandP activities being carried onshore as compared to offshore. Moreover, the presence of large unconventional resources onshore in countries such as China, Argentina, Venezuela, Canada, and the U.S. has also boosted the demand for drill pipe market. On the other hand, growing EandP activities in offshore regions within countries such as Angola, Norway, and the U.S. is also one of the reasons behind the growth of the drill pipe market for offshore applications.

The Drill Pipe market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Drill Pipe.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hilong Group

National Oilwell Varco

Tenaris S.A.

Vallourec S.A.

TMK Group

Oil Country Tubular Limited

Tejas Tubular Products Inc.

Texas Steel Conversion Inc.

DP Master

Jiangyin Long Bright Drill Pipe Manufacture Co. Ltd.

Drill Pipe International Llc

Superior Drill Pipe Manufacturing, Inc.

Drill Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

API grade

Premium grade

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Drill Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Drill Pipe Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Drill Pipe status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Drill Pipe manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

