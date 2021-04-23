Global E-learning Packaged Content Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global E-learning Packaged Content Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

E-learning refers to learning facilitated with the help of electronic media through online courses and other related materials.

These materials are prepared as per the standard curriculum as well as the requirements of end-users and is called packaged content. It is either available through the payment of fees or can be accessed through subscriptions. E-learning is widely adopted by educational institutions, especially for higher education. In the Corporate, Skilled Training, and Vocational Trainings sectors, packaged content is used for providing generic functional and process-related trainings.

In 2018, the global E-learning Packaged Content market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global E-learning Packaged Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-learning Packaged Content development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Educomp Solutions

• NIIT

• Pearson

• Skillsoft

Allen Interactions

Aptara

Articulate

Desire2Learn

GP Strategies

N2N Services

Saba Software

Tata Interactive Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

extual

Graphical

Video

Audio

Simulation

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12

Post-secondary

Corporate Training

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-learning Packaged Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-learning Packaged Content development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-learning Packaged Content are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

