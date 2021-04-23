Global Factory Automation Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Factory Automation Market by Control and Safety System (Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Safety Instrumented System (SIS), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), and Human Machine Interface (HMI)), Component (Sensor, Controllers, Switches & Relays, Industrial Robots, Drives, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Automotive Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas Processing, Mining, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Factory Automation Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Factory Automation market size is expected to reach $368,372.4 million in 2025, from $190,882.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025. Factory automation optimizes the industrial and manufacturing process by ensuring high-quality, consistent products and minimizing human intervention.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4129

The increasing demand for mass production in manufacturing industries is a major driving factor of the factory automation market, because factory automation ensures qualitative, reliable, and consistent results at a lower production cost. As factory automation reduces human intervention, it minimizes qualitative errors and labor cost. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and enabling technologies has supplemented the growth of the factory automation market. Moreover, increasing demand for automation in Asian countries, such as China and Japan, is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers in this region during the forecast period. However, limited availability of professionals and high investment associated with the implementation and maintenance of factory automation systems could hinder the market growth.

The global factory automation market is segmented on the basis of control and safety system, component, industry vertical, and region. The control and safety segment is classified into the distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA), manufacturing execution system (MES), safety instrumented system (SIS), programmable logic controllers (PLC), and human machine interface (HMI). Of these, the SCADA segment dominated the market by contributing the highest share in the global market. The projection is that SCADA will continue its leading position throughout the forecast period. Based on industry vertical, the factory automation market is categorized into automotive manufacturing, food & beverage, oil & gas processing, mining, and others. In 2017, the automotive manufacturing segment dominated the factory automation market because of increased expansion and investment in the automotive sector.

Geographically, the global factory automation market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). In 2017, Europe was the highest contributor in this market and is anticipated to retain the leading position during the forecast period, on account of the strong presence of key factory automation companies.

ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Factory automation, Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Company, and Schneider Electric SA are some of the leading key players of the global factory automation market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY CONTROL SYSTEM

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Safety Instrumented System (SIS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

BY COMPONENT

Sensors

Controllers

Switches & Relays

Industrial Robots

Drives

Others

BY END USER

Automotive Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas Processing

Mining

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Company

GE Company

Honeywell International Incorporation

Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

OTHER PLAYERS

Kuka AG

Keyence Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Bosch Rexroth

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Endress+Hauser AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/factory-automation-market-amr

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: Executive summary

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: Market overview

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key player positioning, 2018

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for automation for qualitative and reliable manufacturing

3.5.1.2. Growing need for mass production with reduced operation cost

3.5.1.3. Surge in adoption of industry 4.0 and enabling technologies industries

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Limited availability of professionals and awareness regarding security

3.5.2.2. High implementation expenses for factory automation systems

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increasing demand for automation in Asian countries such as China and Japan

CHAPTER 4: Factory automation market, by control and safety system

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by control and safety system

4.2. Distributed control system (DCS)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Supervisory control & data acquisition system (SCADA)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Manufacturing execution system (MES)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Systems instrumented systems (SIS)

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Programmable logic controller (PLC)

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Human machine interface (HMI)

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: Factory automation market, by component

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by components

5.2. Sensor

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Controllers

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Switches & relays

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Industrial robots

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Drives

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: Factory automation market, by industry verticals

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by industry verticals

6.2. Automotive manufacturing

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Food & beverage

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Oil & gas processing

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Mining

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: Factory automation market, by region

7.1. Market overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by control and safety system

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by component

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. U.S. market size and forecast, by control and safety system

7.2.5.1.2. U.S. market size and forecast, by component

7.2.5.1.3. U.S. market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Canada market size and forecast, by control and safety system

7.2.5.2.2. Canada market size and forecast, by component

7.2.5.2.3. Canada market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Mexico market size and forecast, by control and safety system

7.2.5.3.2. Mexico market size and forecast, by component

7.2.5.3.3. Mexico market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by control and safety system

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by component

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.5.1. Germany

7.3.5.1.1. Germany market size and forecast, by control and safety system

7.3.5.1.2. Germany market size and forecast, by component

7.3.5.1.3. Germany market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3.5.2. France

7.3.5.2.1. France market size and forecast, by control and safety system

7.3.5.2.2. France market size and forecast, by component

7.3.5.2.3. France market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3.5.3. UK

7.3.5.3.1. UK market size and forecast, by control and safety system

7.3.5.3.2. UK market size and forecast, by component

7.3.5.3.3. UK market size and forecast, by industry vertical

7.3.5.4. Italy

7.3.5.4.1. Italy market size and forecast, by control and safety system

7.3.5.4.2. Italy market size and forecast, by component

7.3.5.4.3. Italy market size and forecast, by industry vertical

Continue….

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4129

About Us:

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us:

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com