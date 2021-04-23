Global Factory Automation Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2025
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Factory Automation Market by Control and Safety System (Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Safety Instrumented System (SIS), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), and Human Machine Interface (HMI)), Component (Sensor, Controllers, Switches & Relays, Industrial Robots, Drives, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Automotive Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas Processing, Mining, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Factory Automation Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global Factory Automation market size is expected to reach $368,372.4 million in 2025, from $190,882.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025. Factory automation optimizes the industrial and manufacturing process by ensuring high-quality, consistent products and minimizing human intervention.
The increasing demand for mass production in manufacturing industries is a major driving factor of the factory automation market, because factory automation ensures qualitative, reliable, and consistent results at a lower production cost. As factory automation reduces human intervention, it minimizes qualitative errors and labor cost. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and enabling technologies has supplemented the growth of the factory automation market. Moreover, increasing demand for automation in Asian countries, such as China and Japan, is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers in this region during the forecast period. However, limited availability of professionals and high investment associated with the implementation and maintenance of factory automation systems could hinder the market growth.
The global factory automation market is segmented on the basis of control and safety system, component, industry vertical, and region. The control and safety segment is classified into the distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA), manufacturing execution system (MES), safety instrumented system (SIS), programmable logic controllers (PLC), and human machine interface (HMI). Of these, the SCADA segment dominated the market by contributing the highest share in the global market. The projection is that SCADA will continue its leading position throughout the forecast period. Based on industry vertical, the factory automation market is categorized into automotive manufacturing, food & beverage, oil & gas processing, mining, and others. In 2017, the automotive manufacturing segment dominated the factory automation market because of increased expansion and investment in the automotive sector.
Geographically, the global factory automation market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). In 2017, Europe was the highest contributor in this market and is anticipated to retain the leading position during the forecast period, on account of the strong presence of key factory automation companies.
ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Factory automation, Siemens, Honeywell International Incorporation, Emerson Electric Company, and Schneider Electric SA are some of the leading key players of the global factory automation market.
