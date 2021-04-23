Global Forklift Trucks Market Expected to Reach $85.23 billion by 2026 | Leading Players UniCarriers, Tailift Group, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America, Komatsu Utility, Hyundai Heavy Industries

Global Forklift Trucks Market is accounted for $42.10 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $85.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Growing warehouse establishments, high demand in construction sector, increasing demand in warehouse space for automotive and food industry are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost are hindering the growth of the market.

Forklift trucks are mechanical vehicles which are mainly used for pressure group, autonomous copying and placement of discrete loads all through a facility. Additionally, these mobiles can be capable of with forks for loads that are not palletized and pallet-based unit load option.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012569746/sample

By component, storage tank segment is expected to have a significant growth during the forecast period. Rising applications of forklift trucks in retail and wholesale industry. Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, India and China are the major economies in contribute to the adoption of market. Additionally, China’s fast-growing e-commerce sector drives the demand for the market.

Some of the key players profiled in the Forklift Trucks Market include UniCarriers Corp., Tailift Group, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc., Komatsu Utility Co. Ltd, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Hytsu Group, Hubtex Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG., Hangcha Forklift Co. Ltd, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, Crown Equipment Corp., Combilift Ltd., Clark Material Handling International Inc. and Anhui Forklift Truck Group Co. Ltd.

Product Types Covered:

– Counterbalance

– Warehouse

Classes Covered:

– Class VI (Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks)

– Class V (Electric and Internal Combustion Engine Tractors (Pneumatic Tires))

– Class IV (Internal Combustion Engine Trucks (Solid/Cushion Tires))

– Class III (Electric Motor Hand Trucks)

– Class II (Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Trucks)

– Class I (Electric Motor Rider Trucks)

– Other Classes

Power Sources Covered:

– Electric Motor

– Internal Combustion Engine

Fuel Types Covered:

– Gasoline & Compressed Natural Gas/Liquefied Petroleum Gas

– Diesel

– Electric/Hybrid

– Fuel Cell

Applications Covered:

– Airports

– Distribution Centers

– Factories

– Ports

– Stations

– Warehouses

Make an Inquiry https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012569746/buying

Table of Contents



1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Forklift Trucks Market, By Capacity

6 Global Forklift Trucks Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Counterbalance

6.3 Warehouse

7 Global Forklift Trucks Market, By Class

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Class VI (Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks)

7.3 Class V (Electric and Internal Combustion Engine Tractors (Pneumatic Tires))

7.4 Class IV (Internal Combustion Engine Trucks (Solid/Cushion Tires))

7.5 Class III (Electric Motor Hand Trucks)

7.6 Class II (Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Trucks)

7.7 Class I (Electric Motor Rider Trucks)

7.8 Other Classes

8 Global Forklift Trucks Market, By Power Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electric Motor

8.3 Internal Combustion Engine

9 Global Forklift Trucks Market, By Fuel Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Gasoline & Compressed Natural Gas/Liquefied Petroleum Gas

9.3 Diesel

9.4 Electric/Hybrid

9.5 Fuel cell

10 Global Forklift Trucks Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Airports

10.3 Distribution Centers

10.4 Factories

10.5 Ports

10.6 Stations

10.7 Warehouses

11 Global Forklift Trucks Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Automotive and Electrical Engineering

11.3 Construction

11.4 Food and Beverages Industry

11.5 General Manufacturing

11.6 Retail & Wholesale Industry

11.7 Transportation and Logistics

11.8 Other End Users

11.8.1 Paper & Print Industry

11.8.2 Chemical

11.8.3 Timber

12 Global Forklift Trucks Market, By Geography

13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies

14 Company Profiling

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.