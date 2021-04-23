Global Forklift Trucks Market Expected to Reach $85.23 billion by 2026 | Leading Players UniCarriers, Tailift Group, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America, Komatsu Utility, Hyundai Heavy Industries
Global Forklift Trucks Market is accounted for $42.10 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $85.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Growing warehouse establishments, high demand in construction sector, increasing demand in warehouse space for automotive and food industry are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost are hindering the growth of the market.
Forklift trucks are mechanical vehicles which are mainly used for pressure group, autonomous copying and placement of discrete loads all through a facility. Additionally, these mobiles can be capable of with forks for loads that are not palletized and pallet-based unit load option.
By component, storage tank segment is expected to have a significant growth during the forecast period. Rising applications of forklift trucks in retail and wholesale industry. Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, India and China are the major economies in contribute to the adoption of market. Additionally, China’s fast-growing e-commerce sector drives the demand for the market.
Some of the key players profiled in the Forklift Trucks Market include UniCarriers Corp., Tailift Group, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc., Komatsu Utility Co. Ltd, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Hytsu Group, Hubtex Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG., Hangcha Forklift Co. Ltd, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, Crown Equipment Corp., Combilift Ltd., Clark Material Handling International Inc. and Anhui Forklift Truck Group Co. Ltd.
Product Types Covered:
– Counterbalance
– Warehouse
Classes Covered:
– Class VI (Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks)
– Class V (Electric and Internal Combustion Engine Tractors (Pneumatic Tires))
– Class IV (Internal Combustion Engine Trucks (Solid/Cushion Tires))
– Class III (Electric Motor Hand Trucks)
– Class II (Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Trucks)
– Class I (Electric Motor Rider Trucks)
– Other Classes
Power Sources Covered:
– Electric Motor
– Internal Combustion Engine
Fuel Types Covered:
– Gasoline & Compressed Natural Gas/Liquefied Petroleum Gas
– Diesel
– Electric/Hybrid
– Fuel Cell
Applications Covered:
– Airports
– Distribution Centers
– Factories
– Ports
– Stations
– Warehouses
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Forklift Trucks Market, By Capacity
6 Global Forklift Trucks Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Counterbalance
6.3 Warehouse
7 Global Forklift Trucks Market, By Class
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Class VI (Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks)
7.3 Class V (Electric and Internal Combustion Engine Tractors (Pneumatic Tires))
7.4 Class IV (Internal Combustion Engine Trucks (Solid/Cushion Tires))
7.5 Class III (Electric Motor Hand Trucks)
7.6 Class II (Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Trucks)
7.7 Class I (Electric Motor Rider Trucks)
7.8 Other Classes
8 Global Forklift Trucks Market, By Power Source
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electric Motor
8.3 Internal Combustion Engine
9 Global Forklift Trucks Market, By Fuel Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Gasoline & Compressed Natural Gas/Liquefied Petroleum Gas
9.3 Diesel
9.4 Electric/Hybrid
9.5 Fuel cell
10 Global Forklift Trucks Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Airports
10.3 Distribution Centers
10.4 Factories
10.5 Ports
10.6 Stations
10.7 Warehouses
11 Global Forklift Trucks Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Automotive and Electrical Engineering
11.3 Construction
11.4 Food and Beverages Industry
11.5 General Manufacturing
11.6 Retail & Wholesale Industry
11.7 Transportation and Logistics
11.8 Other End Users
11.8.1 Paper & Print Industry
11.8.2 Chemical
11.8.3 Timber
12 Global Forklift Trucks Market, By Geography
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
