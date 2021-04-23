Global Glue Applied Label Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Glue Applied Label market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Glue Applied Label market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Glue Applied Label market status and forecast, categorizes the global Glue Applied Label market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
A label that does not have an adhesive layer. It is adhered to the product by glue being applied to the label or to the container during the application process. A cold glue or hot glue adhesive is used to apply the label.
There are several new advances in technology and innovation in the global glue applied label market. End users are demanding labels that are easily readable and are highly durable. Apart from the traditional liners made of paper and synthetic paper, new innovations have emerged in the market. For instance, the use of mono directed oriented (MDO) films are used in cosmetic and personal care packaging products. Manufacturers in the market are looking to add shape and contour to containers and still be able to add labels on them. Though shrink sleeves have been used for curved bottles, vendors are innovating complex films to label their products.
The glue applied label market in APAC is expected to continue with strong growth during the forecast period, registering a high growth rate of more than 12%. The surging demand for different retail products, and food products and beverages owing to the rise in disposable income and healthy economic activity in the region with the growth in industries such as the food and beverage, FMCG, and healthcare sectors, will lead to a rise in the production of packaged products, leading to high growth of the requirement labels. China and Japan will be the major revenue-generating markets in the region because of the high demand for packaging and labelling in these countries.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
CCL
Constantia Flexibles
Huhtamaki
WestRock
Darley
Inland packaging
Jindal Films
TÃ¶pfer Kulmbach
WS Packaging
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Paper
Polypropylene
Polyethylene
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Beverages Industry
Food Industry
Healthcare Industry
Chemical Industry
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Glue Applied Label capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Glue Applied Label manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glue Applied Label are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Glue Applied Label Manufacturers
Glue Applied Label Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Glue Applied Label Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Glue Applied Label market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
