Global Handheld Melanoma Scanner Market: Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2024

The global handheld melanoma scanner market is segmented into skin melanoma type such as superficial spreading melanoma, nodular melanoma, lentigo maligna and acral lentiginous melanoma. Among these segments, superficial spreading melanoma segment is expected to occupy the top position in the market. Increasing prevalence of superficial spreading melanoma, mostly in aging population is likely to fuel the demand for handheld melanoma scanners across the globe during the forecast period.

The North America segment by region is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. In 2016, more than 75,000 deaths due to melanoma skin cancer were recorded. Growing demand for effective technology which is to detect melanoma skin cancer signs at early stage is likely to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of North America handheld melanoma skin cancer market.

Global Handheld Melanoma Scanner Market is expected to register a robust CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global handheld melanoma scanner market is expected to reach at notable revenue by the end of 2024. A number of factors such as increasing incidence of melanoma skin cancers, number of deaths due to skin cancer, rapid introduction of new, advanced and effective technologies to prevent skin cancers are envisioned to drive the global handheld melanoma scanners over the forecast period.

Increasing Prevalence of Melanoma Skin Cancer in Middle-Aged Population

Rising prevalence of melanoma skin cancer in population aging between 40-60 years is a key factor which is predicted to fuel the demand for handheld melanoma scanners across the globe. Further, the increasing incidence of melanoma skin cancer in fair-skinned population is also driving the growth of global handheld melanoma scanner market in United States.

Rising Demand for Potential Technologies in Healthcare Sector

The melanoma skin cancers can be treated if they get spotted at very early stage. Moreover, handheld melanoma scanners are able to detect symptoms of melanoma scanners at very early stages. Further, this factor is anticipated to bolster the growth of global handheld melanoma scanners market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Handheld Melanoma Scanner Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global handheld melanoma scanner market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by end-user type and by region.

Although, availability of alternative methods for detection of melanoma signs and low adoption rate in under-developing economies are likely to inhibit the growth of the handheld melanoma scanner market in the near future.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global handheld melanoma scanner market which includes company profiling of Strata Skin Sciences Inc., Verisante Technology Inc., MedX Health Corp. Key potential companies that may enter into the manufacturing of handheld melanoma scanner are, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Public Limited Company, Siemens AG, Baxter International Inc., Agilent Technology, Roche Holding AG, AstraZeneca PLC. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global handheld melanoma scanner market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

