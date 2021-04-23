Global Hormonal Contraceptive Market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 1.9% during the projected period by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Hormonal Contraceptive Market by Product (Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Birth Control, Emergency Contraceptive Pills, Vaginal Rings, and Transdermal Patches), Hormone (Progestin-only Contraceptive and Combined Hormonal Contraceptive), Age Group (15-24 Years, 25-34 Years, 35-44 Years, and Above 44 Years), and End User (Hospitals, Household, and Clinics) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Global Hormonal Contraceptive Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global hormonal contraceptive market was valued at $13,924 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $16,018 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 1.9% from 2017 to 2023. Hormonal contraception is a birth control method, which acts on the endocrine system, and is composed of steroid hormones. Higher concentration of naturally forming hormones such as estrogen and progesterone are used to either prevent ovulation or make unfavorable condition to develop pregnancy.

Increase in adoption of hormonal contraceptives products or birth control methods in the developing countries and incidence of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are the major driving factors for the growth of the global hormonal contraceptive market. Moreover, rise in population attaining higher education and rise in need to control the ever-growing population in developing regions such as China and India have adopted measures to prevent unwanted pregnancy, which are expected to fuel the market growth. However, availability of alternate contraceptive methods and health risks associated with the use of contraceptives hamper the market growth.

The global hormonal contraceptive market is segmented on the basis of product, hormone, age group, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is classified into oral contraceptive pills, injectable birth control, emergency contraceptive pills, vaginal rings, and transdermal patches. Depending on hormone, it is bifurcated into progestin-only contraceptive and combined hormonal contraceptive. By age group, it is categorized into 15, 24 years, 25, 34 years, 35, “44 years, and above 44 years. By end user, it is classified into hospitals, household, and clinics. Geographically, it is analyzed across four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Oral Contraceptive Pills

– Injectable Birth Control

– Emergency Contraceptive Pills

– Vaginal Rings

– Transdermal Patches

By Hormone

– Progestin-only Contraceptive

– Combined Hormonal Contraceptive

By Age Group

– 15-24 Years

– 25-34 Years

– 35-44 Years

– Above 44 Years

By End User

– Hospitals

– Household

– Clinics

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

– The Female Health Company

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

– Bayer AG

– Pfizer, Inc.

– Mylan N.V.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Ansell Ltd.

– Mayer Laboratories

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Church & Dwight, Co., Inc.

The other players of the hormonal contraceptive market include (companies not profiled in the report):

– Reckitt Benckiser Plc.

– Warner Chilcott Company

– BioSante Pharmaceuticals Inc.

– HLL Lifecare Limited

– Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

– Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– V-Care Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

– Vardhman Life Care Pvt. Ltd.

– Cipla Limited

