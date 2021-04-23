Global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Analysis, Growth by 2024

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Class (Class 1 (NP0 (C0G), P100, and Others (N33 and N75)) and Class 2 (X7R, X5R, Y5V, and Others (Z5U and X7S)), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others (Defense and Aviation)) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

A multilayer ceramic capacitor is made up of alternating layers of metallic electrodes and dielectric ceramic. MLCCs are the vital building blocks installed in modern electronics. They contribute to about 30% of the total components in a standard hybrid circuit model.

The growth of the global MLCC market is driven by enhanced frequency characteristics and high resistance to abnormal voltage in addition, performance advantages offered by MLCC such as high capacitance & lower impedance and its compact size act as the major drivers of this market. In spite of such advantages, MLCCs are highly prone to physical damage such as cracking, which impedes the growth of this market. On the contrary, increase in automotive electronics and upsurge in demand of the consumer electronics are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

The global multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) market is segmented on the basis of class, application, and region. Based on class, the market is categorized into class 1 and class 2. Class 1 is then further divided into NP0 (C0G), P100, and others (N33 and N75). Class 2 is subdivided into X7R, X5R, Y5V, and others (Z5U and X7S). By application, it is classified into consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and other (defense and aviation).

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics, TDK Corporation, Kyocera (AVX), Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., YAGEO Corporation, Walsin Technology Corporation, KEMET, Vishay, and Darfon Electronics Corp.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global multilayer ceramic capacitor market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY CLASS

Class 1

NP0 (C0G)

P100

Others (N33 and N75)

Class 2

X7R

X5R

Y5V

Others (Z5U and X7S)

BY APPLICATION

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Other (Defense and Aviation)

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

TDK Corporation

Kyocera (AVX)

Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.

YAGEO Corporation

Walsin Technology Corporation

KEMET

Vishay

Darfon Electronics Corp.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate-to-high threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. High bargaining power of buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Excellent frequency characteristics

3.5.1.2. Highly resistant to abnormal voltage

3.5.1.3. Performance advantage of MLCC such as high capacitance, lower impedance, and compact size

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Highly prone to physical damage such as cracking.

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increasing automotive electronics

3.5.3.2. Upsurge in demand of the consumer electronics

CHAPTER 4: MULTI-LAYER CERAMIC CAPACITOR (MLCC) MARKET, BY CLASS

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. CLASS 1

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. NP0 (C0G)

4.2.4. P100

4.2.5. Others (N33, N75)

4.2.6. Market analysis, by country

4.3. CLASS 2

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. X7R

4.3.4. X5R

4.3.5. Others (Z5U, X7S)

4.3.6. Y5V

4.3.7. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: MULTI-LAYER CERAMIC CAPACITOR (MLCC) MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. AUTOMOTIVE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. MANUFACTURING

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. HEALTHCARE

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. OTHERS

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: MULTI-LAYER CERAMIC CAPACITOR (MLCC) MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by class

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.4. Market analysis, by country

6.2.5. U.S.

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by class

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.6. Canada

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by class

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.7. Mexico

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by class

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by class

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.4. Market analysis, by country

6.3.5. UK

6.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by class

6.3.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.6. Germany

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by class

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.7. France

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by class

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.8. Spain

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by class

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.9. Italy

6.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by class

6.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by application

Continue….

