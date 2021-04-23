Global Portable Generator Market 2019 – Honda Motor, Generac Power Systems, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Yamaha Motor Corporation

Portable Generator Market Synopsis:

According to Market Research Future (MRFR)’s study, the global portable generator market has been projected to expand at 4.15% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The assessment suggests that the market is anticipated to scale a substantial valuation over the review period. The towering demand for power generation in conjunction with frequent power outages are expected to propel the expansion of the global market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the rising industrial, as well as commercial applications, are also projected to aid the expansion of the market over the next few years.

Mobile generators offer a continuous and reliable supply of power and electricity even in adverse weather conditions which are anticipated to augment the portable generators market over the next couple of years. In addition, key players are leveraging renewable energy sources for capitalizing the growing consumer base. The growing awareness about depleting sources of energy is likely to favor expansion of the market in the upcoming years.

Emphasis is placed on bringing innovative products that can tackle issues of fuel consumption, space occupancy, durability, etc. which is anticipated to expedite the proliferation of the portable generators market in the foreseeable future. Also, the focus on making portable generators affordable by supporting price erosion is expected to catapult the market on upward trajectory.

Portable Generator Market Segmentation:

By power rating, the global portable generator market has been segmented into less than 3KW, 3KW-10KW, and above 10 KW.

By application, the portable generator market has been segmented into base load, standby power, and peak shaving.

By End-User, the global portable generator market has been segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential.

By fuel type, the portable generator market has been segmented into gas, diesel, and others.

Portable Generator Market Regional Analysis:

By region, the global portable generator market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America has been projected to hold the maximum share of the global market over the assessment period. The region is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth in the forthcoming years owing to towering demand from the industrial sector. The U.S. is the most prominent country-level portable generator market in the region. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific signifies strong developmental opportunities and is poised to exhibit a relatively higher CAGR across the projection period. China is likely to lead the growth of the regional market in the forthcoming years. Other major country-level markets of the region are India, Japan, and Thailand.

Competitive Dashboard:

The noted players of the portable generator market profiled in this MRFR report are Honda Motor Co., Ltd (Japan), Generac Power Systems, Inc. (U.S.), SmarterTools Inc. (U.S.), Briggs & Stratton Corporation (U.S.), Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan), Kohler Co. (U.S.), Cummins, Inc. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), MTU Onsite Energy (U.S.), Champion Power Equipment, Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Champion Power Equipment, Inc. (U.S.), Wacker Neuson Group (Germany), and Atlas Copco (Sweden).

Industry News:

In February 2019, a manufacturer of high-performance portable job site equipment, Allmand Bros., Inc., has announced the launch of Maxi-Power™ 65 and 150 Mobile Generators and Maxi-Air™ 100, 375DP and 400 Portable Air Compressors at ARA Show 2019.

In January 2019, SIMPSON®, an FNA Group brand, has announced the expansion of its outdoor power equipment product line with the introduction of New Portable Generator Series, parallel invertors, and 2K boxes.

In September 2018, Atlas Copco, a Swedish industrial company, has unveiled its latest innovation in the field of mobile generators, fifth-generation QAS range. The first five generators are updated versions of QAS 200, 150, 120, 100, and 80 generators.

