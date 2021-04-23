Global Rosuvastatin Market Analysis: y Application (Treatment of Obesity, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores and Others)

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Rosuvastatin Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Rosuvastatin Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Global Rosuvastatin market witnessed a market value of USD XX Million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% between 2017 and 2023.

The market research report demonstrates market dynamics which includes growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities and trends spearheading current nature and future status of this market. Our general approach is to target several individuals with specific questions that we believed would satisfy our research objective. Further, to speed up the data collection process, we employed an online survey, delivered via email. The research team analyzed the results to identify potential opportunities and risks for the market.

In addition, the report offers recent industry activities and value chain analysis for the Rosuvastatin Market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis demonstrates the five forces which include buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in Rosuvastatin Market. Along with figures and tables, a market attractiveness and BPS analysis has been provided for every segment in the report.

The report analyses the market by geographies i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. Further, the geographies are fragmented into the country and regional groupings:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Rosuvastatin Market Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Rosuvastatin market with respect to following sub-markets:

Based on Application:

– Treatment of Obesity

– Treatment of Stroke

– Treatment in Pancreatitis

– Others

Based on Distribution Channel:

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

– Others

Global Rosuvastatin Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Rosuvastatin market, market share and positioning of all the major players in the industry. The competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as company overview, financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

The report includes profiles of leading companies in the global Rosuvastatin market. Some of the key players profiled include:

– IPR Pharmaceuticals Inc,

– Watson Labs Inc.

– Torrent Pharms Ltd.

– Teva Pharmaceutical

– Sun Pharma,

– Sandoz (parent company – Novartis)

– Lupin

– Hetero Labs

– Biocon

– Cadilla Pharma

– Aurobindo Pharma

– Apotex Inc

– Other Major & Niche Key Players

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Rosuvastatin Market

3. Global Rosuvastatin Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Rosuvastatin Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Rosuvastatin Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Rosuvastatin Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

9.4. Treatment of Obesity Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Treatment of Stroke Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. Treatment in Pancreatitis Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.7. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Rosuvastatin Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

10.4. Hospital Pharmacies

10.5. Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.6. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Rosuvastatin Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.1. By Application

11.2.2. By Distribution Channel

11.2.3. By Country

11.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

11.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

11.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.2.3.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3. Europe Rosuvastatin Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.1. By Application

11.3.2. By Distribution Channel

11.3.3. By Country

11.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.3.3.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4. Asia Pacific Rosuvastatin Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.1. By Application

11.4.2. By Distribution Channel

11.4.3. By Country

11.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.4.3.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Latin America Rosuvastatin Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.1. By Application

11.5.2. By Distribution Channel

11.5.3. By Country

11.5.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.5.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.5.3.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.3.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5.3.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Middle East & Africa Rosuvastatin Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.1. By Application

11.6.2. By Distribution Channel

11.6.3. By Geography

11.6.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

11.6.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

11.6.3.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.3.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.3.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6.3.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue…

