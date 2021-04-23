Global Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025

The global silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor market was valued at $302 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,109 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 18.1% from 2018 to 2025. The Asia-Pacific captured the highest market share of 49% in 2017 and is expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period, that is, 2018 to 2025.

Silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor is a compound semiconductor formed by combining silicon and carbide. It is majorly used in power electronics systems, which deal with control and conversion of electrical power effectively and efficiently. Silicon carbide (SiC) power devices have evolved from immature prototypes in laboratories to viable alternatives to Si-based power devices in high-efficiency and high-power density applications, owing to rapid innovation and development of the semiconductors industry.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/4234

SiC-based power devices have significant advantages over silicon-based power devices such as high breakdown voltage, high operating electric field, high operating temperature, high switching frequency, and low losses. SiC-based semiconductors are applicable in areas where high temperature, high voltage, and high-power density are required.

Increasing number of high-voltage, high-efficiency, and high-power density applications, such as industrial motor drives, telecommunication, renewable energy systems, and automotive electronics, drives the growth of the silicon carbide power semiconductors market. Moreover, there is increased penetration of electric vehicles, owing to government support and initiatives. Thus, increasing usage of SiC power devices in automotive electronics drives the market.

However, the growth of the SiC power semiconductors market is restrained by the high wafer cost of silicon carbide. High-purity SiC powder and high-purity silane (SiH4) are the critical precursors for producing SiC layers in the chips. High-purity SiC powder is currently available from a limited number of suppliers and is relatively expensive, while high-purity silane is produced by a few large multinational industrial gas companies. Thus, the market is restrained by the fewer raw material suppliers required for the creation of SiC substrates. However, owing to the rising technological developments, such as the advent of 5G, lucrative opportunities are created for the growth of the silicon carbide power semiconductors market.

The global silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors market is segmented by power module, industry vertical, and region. According to power module, it is bifurcated into power product and discrete product. On the basis of industry vertical, it is categorized into IT & telecom, aerospace & defense, industrial, energy & power, electronics, automotive, and healthcare. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Market:

– This study comprises the analytical depiction of the global silicon carbide power semiconductors market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors Key Market Segments:

By Power Module

– Power product

– Discrete product

By Industry Vertical

– IT & telecom

– Aerospace & defense

– Industrial

– Energy & power

– Electronics

– Automotive

– Healthcare

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/silicon-carbide-power-semiconductors-market-amrr

Table of [email protected]

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate to high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate to high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate to high bargaining power of buyers

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017 (%)

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Advantages of compound semiconductors (SiC) over silicon-based technology.

3.5.1.2. Increase in demand of power electronics modules across various industry verticals.

3.5.1.3. Rise in installation of solar photovoltaic panels for electricity generation.

3.5.1.4. Growth in demand of electric vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles.

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High wafer cost of silicon carbide semiconductors.

3.5.2.2. Complexity in supply chain and designing process of SiC semiconductor technology.

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Advent of 5G mobile communication.

CHAPTER 4: SILICON CARBIDE (SIC) POWER SEMICONDUCTORS MARKET, BY POWER MODULE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. POWER PRODUCTS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. DISCRETE PRODUCTS

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: SILICON CARBIDE (SIC) POWER SEMICONDUCTORS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. IT & TELECOM

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. INDUSTRIAL

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. ENERGY & POWER

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. ELECTRONICS

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

5.7. AUTOMOTIVE

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis, by country

5.8. HEALTHCARE

5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue…

Check for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/4234

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights has come with the idea of helping business by intelligent decision making and thorough understanding of the industry. We offer a comprehensive database of syndicated research, customized reports as well as consulting services to help a business grow in their respective domain. At KD Market Insights, we offer our client a deep Market research reports accompanied by business consulting services that can help them to reach on top of the corporate world. Our customized reports are built by keeping all factors of the industry in mind.

Contact Us

150 State street, 3rd Floor,

Albany, New York

United states (12207)

Telephone: +1-518-300-1215

Email: – [email protected]

Website: – www.kdmarketinsights.com