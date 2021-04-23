Global Smart Shade Devices Market by End Users/Application Research Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Smart Shade Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Adoption of new technologies such as Bluetooth Smart and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), Wi-Fi, and other related wireless technologies helps to communicate with the motor mechanisms and regulate the movement of motorized shades.

The Wi-Fi technology dominated the smart shade devices market and accounted for a major part of the overall market share. Wi-Fi technology dominates the market by a significant margin over other technologies. The primary reason for this dominance is the ease of accessibility and high range of compatibility. Owing to an already established presence of the Wi-Fi technology, majority of the vendors are manufacturing smart home devices including smart shades that are compatible with Wi-Fi. With the rapid increase in the adoption of Wi-Fi compatible smart shades, the global smart shade devices market by Wi-Fi wireless technology is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The residential segment to dominate the smart shade devices market during the forecast period. This segment witnesses a larger traction in terms of sales from the developed markets such as the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, France, and Australia, where the adoption rate for smart home or home automation devices has been increasing during the recent years. Moreover, in addition to the basic offerings, the vendors in this segment also provide added benefits like manual operation for the movement of the shades and integration with smart home or home automation solution already built in the house.

The Smart Shade Devices market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Shade Devices.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hunter Douglas

Pella

Springs Window Fashions

Bali

Graber

Horizons

MechoSystems

SWFcontract

Smart Shade Devices Breakdown Data by Type

Wi-Fi

BLE

Smart Shade Devices Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Smart Shade Devices Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

