Global SOC Test Equipments Market Size (Value) by Player’s (2019-2025)

SoC test equipment is used by semiconductor manufacturers to test the SoCs before final packaging to ensure fault-free production of chips. SoC testing helps detect fabrication errors, timing faults, and electrical interferences. SoC test equipment helps semiconductor manufacturers increase the production yield by high throughput and high parallel test capabilities.

IT and telecommunication segment accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the increasing implementation of a new generation chip called microservers, which is based on SoCs. Furthermore, these chips provide cheaper and simpler options to data centers, unlike other conventional chips that require a detailed understanding as well as testing for noise isolation, signal integrity, and thermal management.

In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market until the end of 2023. Some of the major factors responsible for the dominance of APAC is the high concentration of semiconductor manufacturers in the region and presence of a large number of semiconductor foundries, OSATs, fabless semiconductor companies, and consumer electronic device manufacturers.

The SOC Test Equipments market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for SOC Test Equipments.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Advantest

Teradyne

Xcerra

Astronics Test Systems

Chroma ATE

Lorlin Test Systems

Marvin Test Solutions

National Instruments

Roos Instruments

SOC Test Equipments Breakdown Data by Type

Automatic SOC Test Equipment

Semi-Automatic SOC Test Equipment

SOC Test Equipments Breakdown Data by Application

IT and Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Other

SOC Test Equipments Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global SOC Test Equipments status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key SOC Test Equipments manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

