Global UV Curable Acrylic Glue Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Product (2019-2024)

UV Curable Acrylic glue, also known as shadow less glue, UV light curing glue, etc., is a one-component, low viscosity, high strength acrylate adhesive. It has long storage period, no solvent, fast curing speed, good transparency and good heat and chemical resistance.

UV Curable Acrylic glue is an adhesive that cures quickly by UV radiation and is used primarily in electronic components, LCD displays, medical devices, and more.

In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in UV Curable Acrylic Glue business, shared in Chapter 3.

Henkel

3M

Kyoritsu Chemical

Delo Adhesives

Cartell Chemical

Dymax Corporation

Permabond

Optics SUNRISE

Ransheng

B. Fuller

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

MasterBond

Jing Shun

Ichemco

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Water-based Coating

Oil-based Coating

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Wood and Furniture

Automotive

Other

UV Curable Acrylic Glue Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

