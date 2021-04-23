Global Yoga and Exercise Mats Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Global Yoga and Exercise Mats Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Description:

The market is largely driven by the growing culture and adoption of yoga and other fitness programs in the region. This will directly influence the sales of yoga and exercise mats in the region. Various organizations in the region conduct yoga festivals and events to promote this ancient art to make people aware of the benefits of practicing yoga. The growing awareness of yoga in the region pushes the yoga and exercise mats vendors to promote their products in the North American market. In addition, the high obesity rates in the region also trigger the need for an increase in physical activities among the population. Due to such health concerns, people are adopting various fitness regimes such as general fitness exercises, yoga, and weight trainings.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing popularity of yoga. Yoga is an ancient form of workout and meditation that originated in India. In recent years, yoga has gained significant popularity in Western countries, particularly in North America. The popularity of yoga in the US and Canada is increasing. People are increasingly opting for yoga due to the various health benefits associated with this ancient form of workout and meditation, which include stress relief, flexibility, general fitness, and the overall positive impact on one’s health. Apart from the US, yoga is also becoming popular in Canada.

The global Yoga and Exercise Mats market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Yoga and Exercise Mats market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Yoga and Exercise Mats in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Yoga and Exercise Mats in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Yoga and Exercise Mats market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Yoga and Exercise Mats market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Barefoot Yoga

Gaiam

JadeYoga

Manduka

Adidas

Body-Solid

HuggerMugger

Indiegogo

La Vie Boheme Yoga

Merrithew

Nike

prAna

TriMax Sports

YogaDirect

Market size by Product

Exercise Mats

Yoga Mats

Market size by End User

Mono Brand Stores

Department Stores

Online Retail

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Yoga and Exercise Mats market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Yoga and Exercise Mats market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Yoga and Exercise Mats companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Yoga and Exercise Mats submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Yoga and Exercise Mats are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Yoga and Exercise Mats market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered..

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

Continued…………………….

