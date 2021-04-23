Green Chemicals Market Research Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Green Chemicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 117 pages with more than one tables and figures in it.

Green chemicals or bio-based chemicals are renewable chemicals produced from bio-based feedstock. They are less harmful to the environment than the petroleum-based production of chemicals. Green chemicals are produced primarily using raw materials, which uses fewer natural resources, maintaining the environmental balance. The major bio-based raw materials used in the production of green chemicals are vegetable oils, animal fats, sugar and starch, and bio-ethanol.

Various government initiatives and regulations create a conducive environment for growth of the green chemicals market. The US Environment Protection Agency (EPA), and the ACS Green Chemistry Institute are playing major role in supporting research and education for preventing pollution and reducing the toxic content. These government agencies have recognized that the use of green chemicals will not only make sustainable, and cleaner environment, but can be economically helpful in building positive social environment.

According to ACS Green Chemistry Institute, in many key applications, the green chemicals are paving their way in replacing many toxic chemicals. In the manufacturing of computer chips, a large amount of toxic chemicals, energy, and water is required. Owing to this, the scientists at the Los Alamos National Laboratory have developed a technology that uses critical carbon dioxide (CO2) in the manufacturing of computer chips, and has significantly reduced the amount of energy, water, and toxic chemicals that were needed to manufacture these chips. Also, Richard Wool, who was the director of the Affordable Composites from Renewable Sources (ACRES) program at the University of Delaware has developed a technique to use the feathers of chicken in producing computer chips.He has used the protein, and keratin containing in the feathers to produce a fiber form material which is both lightweight, and is so tough that it can endure thermal, and mechanical stresses. As a result, a feather-based printed circuit board was developed and was actually working at double the speed of conventional circuit boards.

Global Green Chemicals market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Green Chemicals.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

BioAmber

Braskem

Cargill

DSM

DuPont Industrial Biosciences

INEOS Group

Market size by Product

Bio-Ethanol

Sugar and Starch

Animal Fats

Vegetable Oils

Others

Market size by End User

Healthcare Industries

Food Processing Industries

Construction Industries

Automobiles Industries

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Green Chemicals market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Green Chemicals market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Green Chemicals companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Green Chemicals submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Green Chemicals :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Green Chemicals market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

