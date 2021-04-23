Grid Computing Market Status, Technology, Growth Opportunity, Key Market And Key Players Analysis & Free Sample Report Forecast 2025

Grid Computing Market – 2019

Report Description:

At its most basic level, grid computing is a computer network in which each computer’s resources are shared with every other computer in the system. Processing power, memory and data storage are all community resources that authorized users can tap into and leverage for specific tasks.

Grid Computing market is growing significantly due to increasing usage of Grid Computing for disturbed computing over a network, increasing usage of Grid Computing for open standards and to manage heterogeneous operations. Grid Computing is used in businesses to improve operating efficiency, enhance employee productivity, accelerate business processes, improve redundancy and resiliency, enables data access, integration and collaborations.

This report focuses on the global Grid Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Grid Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle (US)

Sun Microsystems (US)

Hewlett-Packard HP (US)

Platform Computing (US)

Apple (US)

IBM (US)

Dell (US)

Sybase (US)

DataSynapse (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Grid Computing Hardware

Grid Computing Software

Grid Computing Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Education

Utility computing

Data storage

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table Of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Grid Computing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Grid Computing Hardware

1.4.3 Grid Computing Software

1.4.4 Grid Computing Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Grid Computing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Education

1.5.4 Utility computing

1.5.5 Data storage

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Grid Computing Market Size

2.2 Grid Computing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Grid Computing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Grid Computing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Grid Computing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Grid Computing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Grid Computing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Grid Computing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Grid Computing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Grid Computing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Grid Computing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle (US)

12.1.1 Oracle (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Grid Computing Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in Grid Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development

12.2 Sun Microsystems (US)

12.2.1 Sun Microsystems (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Grid Computing Introduction

12.2.4 Sun Microsystems (US) Revenue in Grid Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Sun Microsystems (US) Recent Development

12.3 Hewlett-Packard HP (US)

12.3.1 Hewlett-Packard HP (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Grid Computing Introduction

12.3.4 Hewlett-Packard HP (US) Revenue in Grid Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Hewlett-Packard HP (US) Recent Development

12.4 Platform Computing (US)

12.4.1 Platform Computing (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Grid Computing Introduction

12.4.4 Platform Computing (US) Revenue in Grid Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Platform Computing (US) Recent Development

12.5 Apple (US)

12.5.1 Apple (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Grid Computing Introduction

12.5.4 Apple (US) Revenue in Grid Computing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Apple (US) Recent Development

12.6 IBM (US)

12.6.1 IBM (US) Company Details

