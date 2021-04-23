Growth of Biocides and Disinfectants Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size, and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Biocides and Disinfectants Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database. The records spread across 112 pages with more than one tables and figures in it.

Biocides and disinfectants are chemicals or physical agents that are used to inhibit the growth of pathogenic microorganisms. They are used to kill harmful organisms and resist bacteria and fungus. These chemicals help eliminate suspended substances or impurities from contaminated water, thereby making it suitable for domestic and industrial uses.

One of the major drivers for this market is Increasing population and rising demand for clean water. Rising population across the globe increases the demand for clean water, which drives the global biocides and disinfectants market. It is estimated that the global population will increase by around 35% during 2015-2050, which will increase the demand for water by more than 50%. By 2050, the global population will reach 9.2 billion. A majority of the current population does not have access to clean water.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing focus on research and development (RandD). Players in the market invest heavily in the RandD of biocides and disinfectants and introduce products with enhanced functionalities and improved efficiency. These products help in waste water treatment. Development of new varieties of biocides and disinfectants drives market growth. The market is highly price sensitive, and the key players offer product differentiation through innovations. In the present scenario, a large number of players focus on innovations that improve quality and reduce the cost of production. The vendors have developed technologies and solutions that have led to an increase in the number of patents.

APAC is witnessing a rapid increase in the demand for water treatment chemicals due to the rising consumer awareness and stringent global environmental biocidal products regulations on water preservation and management. This will drive the demand for biocides and disinfectants for water disinfection during the forecasted period. Furthermore, the availability of cheap labor in India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia are attracting global market players.

Global Biocides and Disinfectants market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biocides and Disinfectants.

Global Biocides and Disinfectants Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Biocides and Disinfectants Market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

BASF

Akzo Nobel

Clariant

Kemira

The Dow Chemical Company

Albemarle Corporation

Baker Hughes

BWA WATER ADDITIVES

Cortec

Biocides and Disinfectants Breakdown Data by Type

Non-Oxidizing Chemicals

Oxidizing Chemicals

Others

Biocides and Disinfectants Breakdown Data by Application

Ground Water

Sea Water

Municipal Drinking Water

Industrial Waste Water

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Biocides and Disinfectants market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Biocides and Disinfectants market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Biocides and Disinfectants companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Biocides and Disinfectants submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biocides and Disinfectants :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Biocides and Disinfectants market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

