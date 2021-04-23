Healthcare Cyber Security Market Prospects Outlook 2018-2025 and Top Key Players – FireEye, Inc., Northrop Grumma Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Cisco Systems, McAfee

Healthcare Cyber Security is a technique through which one can protect its networks, computers, data, and programs from any kind of cyber-attacks meant for the exploitation of the systems. The cyber security includes protection of the data, programs, and systems from any kind of cyber threats such as phishing, malware, application attacks and many more. The healthcare cyber security provides security to many solutions such as security solution, data center management, risk and compliance management, disaster recovery, data loss protection, and mobile based solution.

Rising cyber-attacks across the globe and growing attentiveness towards protecting financial information, billing information, and bank account numbers of the patient are the major drivers which are likely to propel the growth of healthcare cyber security market. Increasing technological advancements in cyber security solutions and growing demand of cloud services are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Some of the key players influencing the market are:

FireEye, Inc., Northrop Grumma Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Cisco Systems, McAfee, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Kaspersky Lab, and Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions among others.

The â€œGlobal Healthcare Cyber Security Market Analysis to 2025â€ is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare cyber security industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global healthcare cyber security market with detailed market segmentation by solutions, service, mode of delivery, application, end user, and geography. The global healthcare cyber security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Solutions: Security Solution, Data Center Management, Risk And Compliance Management, Disaster Recovery, Data Loss Protection, Mobile Based Solution, Other

Services: Implementation & Integration, Consulting, Training & Support, and Risk Assessment

Mode of Delivery: On-premise and On-demand)

Application: Endpoint Security, Network Security, Application Security, and Content Security)

End Users: Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare cyber security market based on solutions, service, mode of delivery, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall healthcare cyber security market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare Cyber Security Market Size

2.2 Healthcare Cyber Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare Cyber Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Healthcare Cyber Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare Cyber Security Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Cyber Security Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Healthcare Cyber Security Sales by Product

4.2 Global Healthcare Cyber Security Revenue by Product

4.3 Healthcare Cyber Security Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Healthcare Cyber Security Breakdown Data by End User

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

